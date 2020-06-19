DANVILLE — DLO Musical Theatre is offering Summer Youth Theater online this summer. All sessions begin Monday; sign up online by Sunday.
Go to https://www.dlomusicaltheatre.com/ to register.
The classes are:
• Age 5-10: Pirates!
Youngsters will experience two shows: “How to Be a Pirate in 7 Easy Songs” and “Pirates! The Musical.” Kids will receive scripts, music, and craft supplies, as well as fun pirate facts and souvenirs.
Contact Jamey Coutant at jameycoutant@gmail.com.
• Age 11-14: True Colors
Middle schoolers will be helping to create their own show based on the song “True Colors,” with the themes of diversity, acceptance, tolerance, and seeing people for who they are on the inside.
Contact Monika Reed at moni719205@gmail.com.
• Age 14-19: A Musical Trip Through Time
Teens will take a virtual musical trip through time, and explore artists of different genres from the 1940s to today.
Contact Lisa Strain at amactress@gmail.com.
If siblings are in different age categories and want to work together, DLO can accommodate — just ask. Separate registrations are required for each child.
If you have questions, email Jodi Prosser-Muller at zonironi66@gmail.com
The sessions are offered free thanks to a grant from the John P. Cadle Foundation.
