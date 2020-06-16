DANVILLE — Despite some closures, area families and individuals can still find some summertime fun in the Vermilion County Conservation District’s parks.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the district’s parks have remained open, but its buildings have been closed to the public.
“Everyone was happy we stayed open when Kickapoo (State Park) didn’t,” Environmental Education Supervisor Lara Danzl said.
A few popular events were canceled in mid-March, including the maple syrup open house that was set for March 15 and the Conservation Olympics that had been set for May 8 and was expected to draw 400 school children from all over the county. The district also canceled its all-day summer fun camps.
“Right now, all the programs and buildings are closed until the end of June,” Danzl said.
Some limited services are being offered now at Kennekuk County Park and at Lake Vermilion County Park, and the outhouses are now open at all of the district’s parks.
“The visitors’ center at Kennekuk has a walkup window where people can buy maple syrup and get park maps, boat passes and fishing passes,” Danzl said.
“At Lake Vermilion, the gas pump is on if they want to fill up their boat.”
The boat ramp concession building also has reopened and will administer lake passes and sell snacks.
For those who missed out on purchasing maple syrup when the open house and pancake meal was canceled in mid-March, there still is a chance to purchase the syrup at the Danville Farmer’s Market, which is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday at CrossRoads Church, 3613 N. Vermilion St.
The conservation district ended up collecting a record-breaking 5,800 gallons of sap between late January and early March.
Danzl and other conservation district employees will take turns selling the maple syrup at the farmer’s market starting June 27.
