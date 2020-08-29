DANVILLE — Danville District 118 administrators believe they are still missing more than 1,500 students who should be registered for the new school year that starts Sept. 8.
Student registration for the new school year has been in full swing since July, yet administrators say enrollment is down 1,541 students as of this week compared with the total number of students in the district last school year.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis told the school board earlier this month that she was “alarmed” by the low number of students who had enrolled after nearly a month of online registration opportunities and a two-day in-person registration event at Liberty Elementary School in mid-August.
Although 328 more students had registered with District 118 in the past week, Geddis reiterated Thursday night that many more students were still missing.
Geddis and Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education Beth Yacobi both said they have heard comments in the community that some parents are opting to keep their children at home and skip school this year, which is very concerning.
At the Aug. 19 school board meeting, Geddis addressed parents by telling them: “Staying at home is different than homeschooling and remote learning from home.”
Yacobi said 4,263 students had registered as of Thursday night. The district’s total enrollment last year was 5,804, leaving more than 1,500 students unaccounted for.
“It has an impact on our staffing,” she said of the low student count. “Statewide, school enrollment is down.”
One last push to register students occurred this week.
“All the schools opened their doors and told parents they would help them get registered,” Yacobi said.
Also, Aug. 28 was the last day in which parents of kindergarten through fourth-grade students could choose between all-remote learning or blended learning for three hours of in-person instruction during either a morning or an afternoon session Monday through Friday.
“You don’t get an option,” Geddis said. “You’re going to have to be remote learning.”
Yacobi agreed. “We can’t keep adjusting staff, classes and transportation. They will be automatically put in remote learning.”
Initially, administrators thought some parents might be slow to register their children due to feeling frustrated about the district’s reopening plans that has fifth through 12th graders participating in all-remote learning. Yacobi, however, said an interesting trend is starting to emerge.
“The trend we’re seeing in K-4 is a lot of parents are switching from in-person learning to virtual,” she said.
Another interesting occurrence was that 186 students who registered in the past week were brand new to the district, Yacobi said.
“Schools will continue to register existing students in the district, and new-to-the-district students will have to pick up a packet at the Fields Building first to register,” she said.
Yacobi said she is hopeful that several hundred more students will register even after the school year begins in a little more than a week.
“Last year I was surprised when we registered 358 students between September and November,” she said.
She added that teachers and staff also are ready for the school year to begin.
“Our staff is working so hard to meet the needs of the students,” Yacobi said. “Our staff is coming up with ways to support our students.”
