DANVILLE – Several Danville District 118 parents emailed administration this week asking that a special school board meeting be set to discuss plans for fall sports at Danville High School, particularly swimming and tennis.
The parents’ emails were read during the public comment portion of a three-hour school board meeting Wednesday night during which the district unveiled a new school reopening plan.
A special meeting has been set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12. The meeting will take place via teleconference and streamed live on the District 118 website at www.danville118.org.
In addition to considering proposals for fall sports at North Ridge Middle School and Danville High School and for DHS show choir, the board also will consider new 2020-2021 school calendars for K-12, the Pre-K for All program at Southwest Elementary School and the Pre- K for All Expansion program at Edison Elementary School.
Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education Beth Yacobi said Thursday the board will consider a proposal for DHS fall sports that includes swimming, tennis, cross country and golf.
New proposals for DHS marching band and show choir practices were not presented at this week’s school board meeting.
The board rejected both the marching band and show choir proposals at its July 22 meeting although the two proposals were similar to DHS’ contact sports practice proposal, which the board approved June 17, and followed the same guidelines set forth by the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“Marching band moved when the IHSA moved certain fall sports to the spring,” Yacobi said.
She added that DHS Band Director Ryan Krapf intends to return to the school board in December with new marching band plans for the spring.
“It was Ryan’s recommendation to move it into the spring so they can have an opportunity to perform and compete,” DHS Principal Tracy Cherry said Thursday.
“(Show Choir Director) Mr. Thomas also has prepared a new plan and will do whatever it takes to keep kids safe,” she said. “He will bring something to the board next week because show choir has to prepare to compete in the winter.
“(Athletics Director Mark) Bacys is putting together a proposal for those sports that will run this fall,” Cherry added. “He will tell the board how we will meet IHSA, Illinois State Board of Education and health department guidelines.
“Kids need as many extracurricular activities as well as sports so we can keep track of them and keep them on the right track,” she said, adding that she will be coming up with innovative ideas to help students have a memorable high school experience this school year.
“We all want the same thing, and that’s what is best for our students and staff,” Cherry said.
At Wednesday night’s school board meeting, the board:
• Approved paying $3,500 in annual membership dues to the Large Unit District Association.
• Approved bids from several Midwestern businesses totaling $61,639 for custodial supplies for the 2020-2021 school year. The total cost is $15,847 less than what the district paid last year for custodial supplies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.