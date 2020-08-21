DANVILLE -- Danville School District 118 will begin distributing Chromebooks next week to remote-learning students in grades 5 through 12.
The schedule for Chromebook distribution next week is: Tuesday, Aug. 25 for last names beginning with A-H; Wednesday, Aug. 26 for last names beginning with I-P; and Thursday, Aug. 27 for last names beginning with Q-Z.
The hours for the distribution will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. each day and will take place in the fieldhouse at Danville High School.
If parents have students with multiple last names, they will attend the distribution for the first alphabetical name in the family and receive all the devices for their students.
Information about Chromebook distribution for parents of students in grades prekindergarten through 4 who selected the remote learning option will be announced at a later time.
