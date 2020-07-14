DANVILLE — Danville District 118 school board members will discuss updates in the state guidance pertaining to reopening schools and sports practices and the results of a parent survey, as well as set a tentative date for the first day of school.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis said the board will discuss setting Wednesday, Aug. 26, as the first day of school for all District 118 schools.
Geddis, however, said the start date is contingent upon the district having personal protection equipment (PPE) in hand on the first day. School districts across the state are mandated to provide PPE for every student and staff member.
During a special June 29 school board meeting, the board approved purchasing 63,000 pediatric masks and 180,000 adult-size masks for $107,950. The amount represents a 45-day supply.
The district’s PPE order has not been delivered yet, Geddis said. Also, the state said it would supply PPE to school districts, but it might not be distributed until sometime in September.
In addition, the board will discuss the results of an online parent survey that ended at midnight July 10.
District officials hope to use the parents’ input to inform their decision on how to proceed with reopening schools safely in the fall.
Geddis, however, said the survey yielded mixed results.
When parents were asked about their preferred learning options: all in-person, a hybrid of in-person and remote learning, or all remote learning, Geddis said the response to all three options was divided evenly.
“It was one-third in-person, one-third hybrid and one-third online,” she said.
Equally divided was the parent response to whether they would send their child to school for in-person learning knowing that their child will have to wear a mask.
“Half said they would send their child to school only if masks were worn, and the other half said they wouldn’t send their child to school if they had to wear a mask,” she said.
Also on Wednesday night, the board will:
• Discuss updates to the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) and Illinois High School Association (IHSA) guidance on reopening schools and on sports practices.
Both ISBE and IHSA changed their guidance just days after the last school board meeting on June 29.
The board had approved resuming practice sessions for Danville High School contact sports, but Geddis said that version of the IHSA’s “return to play” guidance was short lived.
The IHSA, working in in collaboration with the Illinois Department of Public Health, reversed its decision last week, citing an uptick “in positive COVID-19 cases among high school teams across the state.”
“They can still exercise, but they can’t touch,” she said.
Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Education John Hart said sports conditioning can still occur outside in groups of no more than 50 people, as long as 30 feet of distance is maintained between groups.
The 62-page guidance on reopening schools released June 23 by ISBE also changed within hours after the last school board meeting. The biggest change was that the state now prohibits schoolchildren from wearing full-face plastic shields when schools reopen.
“Face shields are out,” Geddis said.
• Discuss registration for the 2020-2021 school year. Geddis said a virtual, online registration is being planned for the end of July.
“We are going to make every effort to meet parents’ needs,” she said.
• Discuss the progress being made by the transition team that consists of district administrators and members of Danville Education Association (DEA), which is the district’s teachers’ union.
“We had a meeting this morning with the DEA, and we will meet again (today) and Wednesday,” Geddis said.
“The state said we had to have a transition team to help decide the best practices for reopening the schools,” she said.
