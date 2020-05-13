DANVILLE — Danville District 118 school board members tonight will discuss tentative plans for summer school, centralized registration and graduation as well as the suspension of graduation requirements.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis said the board will consider “adopting a resolution to suspend graduation requirements based on Illinois State Board of Education guidelines.”
“The state loosened the amount of credits students need to graduate,” she said.
Last week, ISBE notified school districts statewide that it would suspend certain statutory graduation requirement minimums to allow local districts to modify or reduce their local graduation requirements. That way, students who, through no fault of their own were unable to complete certain graduation requirements due to the suspension of in-person instruction, would still be able to graduate in 2020.
Some of the state’s emergency modifications in graduation requirements include exempting seniors from physical education participation, exempting them from taking one semester of health and nine weeks of consumer education, and exempting them from taking the SAT and government and Constitution exams.
The centralized registration days that had been scheduled for mid-June have been canceled. Instead, District 118 is considering a hybrid approach with parents being encouraged to register their students online.
“We plan to do it online,” Geddis said. “But we also have to provide an in-person option for those who don’t have Internet access. Registration materials can be mailed if they don’t have the Internet.”
Geddis said the district could have a “small scale in-person registration event only if the state’s (COVID-19) restrictions are lifted.”
To facilitate registering students online, the district will consider paying Skyward – the district’s school management software program — $19,483 to develop a module for parents to access the district’s online registration packet that can be sent directly to each school building. The cost also includes six hours of training.
Tonight, the board also will:
• Appoint Buildings and Grounds Director Skip Truex to serve as a board member on the Danville Public Building Commission for the next five months. He will fill the remainder of an unexpired term served by former Business Manager Heather Smith who resigned from District 118 in mid-March.
• Consider paying $10,354 in membership dues to the Illinois Association of School Boards.
• Consider approving a memorandum of understanding with the Danville Education Association to postpone all evaluations of noncertified staff until the 2020-2021 school year. Non-certified staff evaluations were unable to be completed during the 2019-2020 school year.
• Consider renewing the district’s Advancement via Individual Determination (AVID) contract for three years through the 2022-2023 school year. The district has supported all of its middle and high school students through the AVID program, which teaches skills to prepare students for college and careers, for 20 years. As of the current 2019-2020 school year, all of the district’s schools, including Kenneth D. Bailey Academy, participate in the AVID program. The cost of the three-year contract is $37,854 the first year, $39,044 the second year, and $40,219 the third year. The cost of the contract will be covered through the Title I Grant.
• Consider entering into a contract with Blackboard for $34,248 for website design. The district’s website is outdated and lacks some basic navigation features. Blackboard’s Web Division has created websites for the Decatur, Urbana and Peoria school districts.
