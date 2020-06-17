DANVILLE — Danville District 118 school board members tonight will hear an update on the district’s plans for summer school, driver’s education and sports practice.
Summer school for Danville High School students will start sometime in July and will be conducted remotely as of now, Superintendent Alicia Geddis said Tuesday.
Students in K-8 might experience a hybrid of in-person and remote learning for summer school, but Geddis said the school board’s conversation Wednesday night “will guide” what actually will take place.
Geddis acknowledged that “most districts jumped out there” with plans for sports practice and other school-related summer activities, but said the 29-page guidance, “Updated Summer School and Other Allowable Activities,” released June 4 by the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) gave her pause.
“While it says we can do all these things, later (in the guidance) it says to contact the district’s general liability insurance carrier,” she said.
Geddis said many rules need to be followed before a school district can safely offer in-person summer school, driver’s education and sports practice.
“A waiver is needed that holds the district harmless,” Geddis said. “We have to take temperatures and provide PPE.”
“The board has to decide if they want to take that risk,” she said. “I have to present them with what is required to have these activities, and we have to have a discussion on how to proceed.”
Tonight the board also will:
• Review a first reading of the 2020-2021 Ownership in Education handbook. One of the updates entails the district’s time-out and physical restraint policy so that the district maintains compliance with all rules and regulations from ISBE regarding seclusion and physical restraint.
• Discuss information from Liberty Mutual about liability and reopening considerations during the COVID-19 pandemic, including employee and student safety; food service, transportation and extracurricular events safety; and operations.
• Hear about ISBE and IDPH’s Phase 3 planning.
• Discuss planning how the district will use its portion of the $3.5 million in ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) Grant funding from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act.
The district learned it will receive $3.5 million, but some of that money will be shared with non-public schools within District 118’s boundaries based on the number of students who come from homes with lower incomes.
District 118 still has to apply for the CARES money and indicate how the funds will be used.
Last month, the board considered using a portion of the coronavirus-related funding to improve access to technology within the district.
The One to One Institute conducted a readiness assessment of the district more than a year ago to assist the district in developing a plan to issue a laptop computer to every student in the district.
When remote learning was launched in District 118 after schools were shut down statewide in mid-March, only a few hundred Chromebooks were available to distribute to seventh through 12th graders in late April.
Board members voted 6-0 last month to use only a portion of the district’s allotment of the $3.5 million to fund technology needs using data from the one-to-one audit as a guideline.
• Discuss the calendar for Northeast Elementary Magnet School. The board will consider whether Northeast students — who follow a year-round balanced calendar and would normally start their school year in July – will follow a traditional school calendar for the 2020-2021 school year only.
“I met with the Northeast staff virtually to explain the challenges and conditions that have to be met in order to start the new school year,” Geddis said.
“The staff realized that it would be very, very difficult to meet all those conditions, coupled with the fact that we would have to be in Phase 4 of the governor’s (reopening) plan to reopen the schools,” she said.
“I also want an opportunity to talk to the Northeast parents to explain the challenges so they understand and don’t think we’re doing this because it’s easier,” she said of possibly switching Northeast to a traditional calendar for one year.
• Hear information about the Restore Illinois recommendations and guidance for home visiting, doula and intake programs.
• Consider renewing a one-year subscription for $2,000 from the Illinois Association of School Boards to continue using BoardBook, the program used to create the school board agenda packet.
• Hear a presentation from representatives from PMA Securities and Stifel, which provide financial services to the district, about refinancing the district’s debt.
The district could realize a cost savings of $2.4 million over the remaining 10 years of a 2011 bond it sold to fund the renovations of North Ridge Middle, South View Upper Elementary and Mark Denman Elementary schools.
• Consider renewing the district’s Vermilion Advantage membership investment for 2021.
• Consider approving a treasurer bond for Whitney Sokola who will become District 118’s treasurer for one year, effective July 1. Sokola will replace Teri Atwood who is retiring.
• Consider paying a final request invoice issued April 1 from Dimond Bros. Insurance for $6,471 for public official bond coverage from March 18, 2020 to March 18, 2021.
• Discuss an addendum to the district’s transportation agreement with First Student.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, First Student hasn’t had any District 118 students to transport so the bus company asked the district to help with its expenses. Geddis said the district sent a proposal to First Student but hasn’t received a counter proposal.
• Consider entering into a Mutual Agreement of Understanding with the Danville Education Association for a salary incentive for social workers.
Due to an acute shortage of social workers, it would be agreed that all newly hired social workers would receive a one-time stipend of $5,000. The stipend would be contingent upon the social worker working in the district for three years in a position assigned to them by the administration.
Failure to fulfill this three-year commitment would require the social worker to pay back the district the full stipend.
• Consider entering into an agreement with the Danville Education Association regarding incentives for new and current employees:
• Current staff members who recruit applicants holding a professional educator’s license issued by the State of Illinois to apply and interview for District 118 vacancies would receive $250. If the applicant is hired, the current staff member would receive $500.
• New teaching staff hired for the 2020-2021 school year will be able to requisition up to $1,000 for supplies or expenses related to classroom startup, such as dry erase markers, flexible seating and classroom rugs. The district would retain the authority to disapprove of any supply or expense. Teachers must adhere to district procedures to take advantage of this source of funding. All funding must be spent by the close of the 2020-2021 school year.
— Current staff that voluntarily transfer to hard-to-fill classroom positions during the 2020-2021 school year will be able to requisition up to $1,000 for classroom supplies, such as dry erase markers, flexible seating and classroom rugs. The district retains the authority to disapprove of any supply or expense. Teachers must adhere to district procedures to take advantage of this source of funding.
• Consider approving a rate of $55 an hour for a substitute social worker in the district’s special education department.
• Consider approving a suspension of the first-day exclusion so that students in preschool, kindergarten, sixth, ninth and 12th grades have until Oct. 15 to be up-to-date on immunizations and physicals.
The state amended its 2020-2021 guidelines for health examinations and immunizations for school-aged children due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Oct. 15 extension for physicals and immunizations is still worrisome because of the backlog of appointments physicians face. Local pediatricians have told district officials they are concerned about meeting the deadline.
• Hear about testing for students eligible for the MATS (Motivating Academically Talented Students) program.
• Hear the precautions recommended by the IDPH and ISBE that will be in place for staff who choose to attend summer professional development in-person as well as remotely.
• Hear about receiving a $98,000 after school programs grant that will allow District 118 to partner with the Boys and Girls Club for a program, starting June 29.
• Consider entering into an intergovernmental agreement with Crosspoint Human Services to provide mental health services on the second floor of the Jackson Building to students at Danville High School, Kenneth D. Bailey Academy, North Ridge Middle School, South View Upper Elementary School, Mark Denman Elementary School, and district students who have been suspended or expelled.
• Consider entering into an agreement with Rosecrance to provide substance abuse services for the 2020-2021 school year to students enrolled in the Second Chance Program. The primary focus this school year is supporting students at DHS and North Ridge and successfully transitioning Second Chance students back to those schools.
Rosecrance will continue to support students through substance abuse group counseling and individual counseling. Rosecrance will provide additional counseling and support for students and their families on the second floor of the Jackson Building.
• Consider entering into an agreement with child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Angela Mahome to continue providing psychiatric services twice a month to district students for the 2020-2021 school year. Her rate is $350 an hour. She also will provide professional development to District 118 staff on various topics such as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, depression, anxiety and trauma.
• Consider accepting a bid of $23,802 from Specialty Commercial Flooring LLC of Fithian to replace the cafeteria and gymnasium flooring at Meade Park Elementary School.
