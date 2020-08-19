DANVILLE — Danville District 118 school board members tonight will consider a plan to refinance the district’s debt.
Because of the current low interest rates, the district could realize a cost savings of $2.4 million over the remaining 10 years of a 2011 bond it sold to fund the renovations of North Ridge Middle, South View Upper Elementary and Mark Denman Elementary schools.
The board will consider issuing general obligation bonds not to exceed $10.5 million for the purpose of refunding the district’s outstanding bonds from 2011 and levying an annual tax sufficient to pay the principal and interest on them.
“We will sell bonds to lower the interest on the bonds we already have,” Superintendent Alicia Geddis explained. “We’re refinancing the bonds that will give us a lower interest rate, which will allow us to lower the (district’s) tax rate for our community.”
If approved by the board, the refinancing plan will lower the district’s tax rate by .20 per $100 EAV (equalized assessed valuation). The bond and interest rate would decline to .65 from .85 from the 2020 levy, which is payable in 2021.
Geddis said tax relief is only one part of an overall “comprehensive approach” the district is trying to take to meet the needs of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During the COVID-19 challenge we’re working to find other ways to serve the community,” she said.
“We waived registration fees and are providing most of the school supplies for our families,” Geddis said. “For homeowners, we’re trying to lower the tax rate and give homeowners a savings.”
The district also is “rethinking the way we distribute food,” she added.
One plan being considered is sending groups of district support staff by bus to deliver food to students’ homes.
“We also plan to have lots of tutoring available for all of our students, and we want to make the learning day more flexible,” she said.
“Nothing has been finalized,” Geddis added. “These are just ideas we’re working on.”
Also tonight, the board will:
• Review a proposed spending plan for the 2020-2021 school year and decide whether to display it publicly for the next 30 days.
The tentative budget shows $80.9 million in expenditures for the year, which is about $800,000 more than last year, and $74.9 million in revenue, which is about $1 million less in revenue than the year before.
“We were very conservative with the revenue we thought we might get from the state,” Geddis said about developing the proposed budget.
• Consider a recommendation for a new principal for Southwest Elementary School.
Last month, the board appointed Southwest Elementary School Principal Lindsey Prunkard as the new principal of South View Upper Elementary School for the 2020-2021 school year.
She replaces Mendy Spesard who stepped down as South View’s principal earlier in July to return to the classroom.
• Consider approving a bid of $159,127 from Presidio of Peoria to upgrade the district’s phone system. The upgrade will allow staff to use their work phone from their laptop regardless of where they are.
“Because the teachers are using their own phones, we have to find a way for them to be able to use their district phone,” Geddis said.
The district purchased its existing phone system in 2007.
