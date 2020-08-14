DANVILLE – Danville District 118 parents will have the opportunity to attend an in‐person registration event next week at Liberty Elementary School, 20 E. Liberty Lane.
The times for registration are from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday and from 2-6 p.m. Thursday.
Parents and guardians that need to register new students to the district should pick up a paper registration packet at the Dr. David L. Fields Administrative Service Center, 110 E. Williams St., prior to the registration event.
The packet and supporting documentation must be completed in its entirety and brought to Liberty Elementary School during the registration event for a student to be considered registered.
Parents must bring copies for the district of all required documentation including birth certificates, driver’s license and residency information. Parents must make these copies before they come to the registration event.
Families that need to register returning students will be given their username and password for the Skyward Family Access Portal and will log-in on a computer to register their students.
The following COVID 19 safety measures will be in place:
-- Only the parent or guardian may come to register. No children or other family members will be allowed.
-- All persons attending must wear a mask.
-- All persons will have their temperature checked and strict social distancing measures will be in place at all times.
-- No one will be allowed to fill out paperwork inside Liberty Elementary School. If parents pick up a packet on those dates, they will be asked to fill it out in their vehicle.
-- The number of persons allowed inside Liberty Elementary School will be monitored per Illinois Department of Public Health rules. Long lines are possible.
Further registration information is available on the District 118 website at www.danville118.org.
