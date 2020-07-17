DANVILLE — Danville District 118 administrators unveiled some of the plans for reopening schools in the fall during Wednesday’s school board meeting.
Many more plans still need to be made, including student transportation, so the school board will continue to meet on Wednesdays through the rest of the month.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis announced that Monday, Aug. 31, as the first day of school for all students attending District 118 schools, including Northeast Elementary Magnet School which will follow a traditional school calendar for the 2020-21 school year only. The first day of school for teachers is Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The start date was contingent upon the district having personal protection equipment (PPE) on hand to provide to every student and staff member, as mandated by the state.
Building and Grounds Director Skip Truex reported the district has received most of its June 29 order and now has 56,000 pediatric masks and 180,000 adult-size masks on hand. The order, which is short about 7,000 child masks, represents nearly a 45-day supply of PPE.
Geddis said the district also has requested 2.5 million masks from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, although the district does not know how many masks it will actually receive.
Board member Darlene Halloran asked whether children could wear homemade cloth masks to school since many have grown accustom to wearing them at home.
Geddis replied, “Yes, you can bring your own mask. We’re just required to provide masks to those who don’t have one.”
Truex said the district also is on track to receive 3,400 16-ounce bottles of disinfectant, followed by 200 hand sanitizer stations.
The district also has 250 thermometers on hand and will be installing glass screens suspended from the ceiling around the school secretaries’ desks in each building, Truex said.
One concern that was discussed was the length of time it takes to check a student’s temperature, ask him or her the mandated COVID-19 screening questions and record the data every day in a computer system.
“How long will it take to check the temperatures of all the Danville High students?” Board President Bill Dobbles asked.
DHS Athletic Director Mark Bacys said when temperatures were checked and screening questions were asked of each athlete participating sports conditioning this month, it took about one minute per athlete.
“There’s 700 students at Danville High, so about 700 minutes,” Geddis said.
Bacys added, “Someone in each building is going to have to input all that data on a daily basis which, in my opinion, is a full day’s work depending on the size of the school.”
Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Beth Yacobi said plans are being developed to expedite the daily procedure at all the school buildings.
“We’re looking at multiple points of entry, especially at Danville High and at North Ridge,” she said. “Car riders will come in one door and bus riders will come in another door.”
Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education John Hart added, “We are going to try to take their temperature while the car rider is still in the car in case they need to be sent home.”
Discussions are still taking place about what the district would do if a bus rider shows up to school with a fever above 100.4 degrees.
Guidance changes
Geddis said the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) changed its 62-page guidance on reopening schools since the last school board meeting on June 29.
She briefly ran down some of the highlights, including that students, staff members and bus drivers will not be permitted to wear full-face plastic shields and that dividers will not be permitted around student desks.
“There will be no more than 50 students on a school bus,” she said. “We’re going to work to have as few students on a bus as possible.”
ISBE also clarified what should be done if a COVID-19 case is reported in a school.
“Individuals who have had contact with someone with COVID-19 or is suspecting of having COVID-19 will have to stay home,” she said. “Exposure is defined as having close contact — within six feet — for 15 minutes or more.”
Sports season
The board also heard updates to the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) guidance on sports practices.
The board had approved resuming practice sessions for DHS contact sports, but that version of the IHSA’s “return to play” guidance was short lived. The IHSA, working in in collaboration with the Illinois Department of Public Health, reversed its decision last week, citing an uptick “in positive COVID-19 cases among high school teams across the state.”
Sports conditioning can still take place outside in groups of no more than 50 people, as long as 30 feet of distance is maintained between groups.
Bacys also told the board he believes the Vikings will play football sometime during the next school year, but he was not sure when. He said he anticipates the IHSA will postpone the start of football and shorten the season.
