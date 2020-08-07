DANVILLE — A transition team consisting of Danville District 118 administrators, teachers and union members devised the district’s new school reopening plan that was submitted to the Illinois State Board of Education by a 5 p.m. deadline Wednesday.
For more detailed information, including answers in a Frequently Ask Questions section, please go to District 118’s website at http://www.danville118.org.
Pre-Kindergarten
Pre-Kindergarten students who attend Southwest Elementary School will meet during either a morning or an afternoon session.
Morning session hours are 8-10:40 a.m. Afternoon session hours are noon to 2:40 p.m. The session times might need to be adjusted to accommodate for district-wide transportation planning. Pre-Kindergarten will follow a different school calendar than K-12.
Morning session students will receive breakfast at the school; afternoon session students will receive lunch at school. Staff hours are 7:20 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.
Pre-K students who receive special education services in self-contained special education programs will attend school during either a morning or an afternoon session Monday through Friday at Southwest. All other Pre-K students who do not receive special education services will receive educational services via a remote learning plan.
Students who are enrolled in a “Pre-K for All” class who also receive related services, such as speech, occupational therapy, or physical therapy, will receive their services remotely.
In-person Pre-K classes will be limited to five students per session. In addition to academic learning, students will be taught proper handwashing and how to clean their spaces.
Between the morning and afternoon sessions, staff will have lunch and sanitize the room for the next class. Pre-K students will attend two hours and 40 minutes of instruction at school. Students will practice synchronous (teachers and students online at the same time) remote learning technology during their in-person learning session.
Pre-Kindergarten students who attend Edison Elementary School will meet during either a morning or an afternoon session. Morning session hours are 8-11 a.m. Afternoon session hours are noon to 3 p.m. Staff hours are 7:20 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.
Students will attend either a morning or an afternoon session Monday through Friday at Edison. When students are not learning on campus, work will be assigned by the classroom teacher.
Grades K-4 Blended Learning (in-person and partially remote)
Kindergarten through fourth-grade students who choose blended learning will meet on campus for three hours of in-person instruction during either a morning or an afternoon session Monday through Friday.
Half of the students in a class will attend in-person in the morning, and the other half will attend class in-person in the afternoon. Between sessions, teachers will have lunch and the classroom will be disinfected.
Morning session hours are 7:45-10:45 a.m. Afternoon session hours are 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Staff hours are 7:20 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.
Morning session students will receive breakfast and lunch at the school; afternoon session students will receive lunch at school and breakfast to take home.
In-person instruction will include English Language Arts (ELA), math and a brief daily physical education or music lesson. Students also will practice synchronous (teachers and students online at the same time) remote learning technology during their in-person learning session.
When students are not learning on campus, they will be engaged in a combination of synchronous learning (logging in at a specific time to see the teacher live) and asynchronous learning (logging in whenever it is convenient for the household).
Asynchronous learning will include online activities given by the teacher, such as posted journal topics, reading assignments and math worksheets. Synchronous learning will include activities designed and led by the teacher to foster interaction among the students who participate.
Students also will complete two hours of remote instruction at home that will include 30 minutes of physical education, 30 minutes of music, journaling, independent reading, math facts practice and any homework that needs to be completed from the in-person school day.
Once a month, students will participate in an asynchronous day where all learning will be done remotely.
Grades 5-12 Remote Learning
All fifth- through 12th-grade students will receive a district-issued Chromebook and will follow a modified school day Monday through Friday.
According to ISBE regulations, students will receive at least two-and-a-half hours of synchronous (teachers and students online at the same time) learning each day. District 118 will use Google Classroom for all Grade 5-12 students as its learning platform.
• Synchronous learning means students and teachers will be logged onto Google Classroom at a specific time and work together virtually.
• Asynchronous learning is when students participate in learning activities on their own time without live instruction.
Some special education students may attend class in-person based on their educational program, such as self-contained, cross categorical, life skills, or bi-weekly resource.
Schools will have specific information for those special education students who are recommended to receive in-person learning.
South View Upper Elementary (Grades 5-6) and North Ridge Middle School (Grades 7-8) Remote Learning Schedules
Student hours are 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. Staff hours are 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Danville High School and Kenneth D. Bailey Academy Remote Learning Schedules
Student hours are 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Staff hours are 7:25 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
Moving forward
When Illinois enters Phase 5, in-person instruction will resume for all District 118 students at the same time. Students would return to school Monday through Friday with health measures in place.
The district will continue to review public health and enrollment data monthly to determine if any transitional plans need to be implemented for in-person instruction, such as blended learning.
