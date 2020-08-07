DANVILLE — The Danville District 118 school board unanimously approved a new school reopening plan Wednesday night that moves the first day of school to September and offers only remote learning to students in fifth through 12th grades.
The first day of school for students will be Tuesday, Sept. 8. The first day of school for staff is Monday, Aug. 31. The district’s fall break in mid-October has been cancelled.
Parents with students in kindergarten through fourth grades will still have the choice at registration between either all-remote learning at home taught either by a certified District 118 teacher or by a third-party commercial provider, or a blended in-person and remote learning experience.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis said the school reopening plan will be reevaluated quarterly and that parents of students in kindergarten through fourth grades will be able to switch between blended learning and remote-only learning on a quarterly basis.
“Ideally, we want the kids in school,” Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education John Hart said.
Significant changes to the district’s reopening plans were needed after Geddis found out from the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) less than two weeks ago that Liberty and Meade Park elementary schools would be limited to only 50 students and staff in each building because of the schools’ open classroom concept.
Unless Liberty’s and Meade Park’s open classroom areas could be divided into individual classrooms with floor-to-ceiling fire-rated walls, the district needed to devise a new reopening plan to accommodate some of the Liberty and Meade Park students who would attend half-day in-person classes as part of the blended learning experience.
Under the new plan, third- and fourth-grade students from Liberty and Meade Park elementary schools will receive in-person instruction at South View Upper Elementary School. South View was selected because North Ridge Middle School, which is a larger facility, might be used by teachers who are teaching remotely and can socially distance from one another.
“Due to no fault of anyone, we had to reevaluate and come up with a new plan,” Geddis said. “We had nine days to do it.
“We’ve never faced anything like this before,” she added. “We had a plan in place to accommodate everyone.”
At the beginning of the meeting, more than a half-hour’s worth of public comments emailed to the administration office were read. Concerned parents wrote about working full-time and how the lack of a solid reopening plan from the district affected their plans for child care or their availability to help their child participate in remote learning. Some were concerned that younger children in kindergarten through second grade would not be able to learn remotely and were worried about the social and emotional effects on students from not being in class.
Geddis acknowledged that it has been difficult to devise a reopening plan to accommodate nearly 6,000 students in the district, and now that a new plan has been submitted to the state, she asked that parents be patient a little while longer.
“You must give us time to make transportation plans and to make the bus schedules,” she said. “We are going to do our very best.”
South View Upper Elementary School teacher and Danville Education Association President Derrice Hightower is a member of the district’s transition team that devised the latest reopening plan that was submitted to the Illinois State Board of Education by a 5 p.m. deadline on Wednesday.
The new plan also will be sent to the Vermilion County Regional Board of Education and the Illinois Department of Public Health, which might make changes, especially to the COVID-19 safety protocols.
“We’ve spent numerous hours on this to accommodate everyone,” Hightower told the board.
According to Geddis, the district’s support staff “will be used in flexible ways.”
“You might see a secretary doing tutoring,” she said. “We will have an entire team delivering food and an entire team delivering school supplies.”
Remote learning matters
With all of the district’s students in fifth through 12th grades learning remotely five days a week, Geddis emphasized that the new remote learning program would be nothing like the remote learning that took place from mid-March until the end of the 2019-2020 school year in mid-May.
“Let me be clear, the remote program last (school) year was not ideal. We were thrown into it,” she said. “It was the best we could do under impossible conditions.
“The remote program will be very different this year,” Geddis said. “Unlike last time, you will know how to work Google Classroom.
“The state dictates (the educational requirements) for us. They expect two-and-a-half hours of synchronous scheduled instruction,” she said. “Synchronous means you’re sitting in front of the computer with the teacher and learning together.”
School board member Lon Henderson asked, “What if a kid never checks in?”
“That’s not an option,” Geddis said. “I have a whole support team and we will be at your door.
“Grades will count and so will attendance,” she said. “The consequences will be the same as if we were in school.”
Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Beth Yacobi said district officials and teachers will be able to see students log onto Google Classroom and attendance will be taken daily.
Henderson asked if the infrastructure and bandwidth was available to support the district’s remote learning plan.
Scott Williams, the district’s information technology director, said Google Classroom is in the Cloud and the only Internet traffic will be coming from the teachers’ computers, not the students’ Chromebooks.
“We will be using less bandwidth because the students aren’t there (in physical classrooms),” Williams said.
The district also is working to secure Internet hot spots and WiFi hubs around the community that students can use to upload classwork.
Board member Shannon Schroeder asked how the district was going to support children in at-risk homes.
“We will absolutely check on our students and provide them with emotional and social support,” Geddis said. “We will have breakfast and lunch for all students. We will try to deliver meals, and we will provide meals at the housing authority.
“If anything, we’re going to feed those babies,” she said.
Board member Dr. Randal Ashton said he was concerned about the possibility that a positive COVID-19 case at one of the elementary schools might “take out a whole classroom, a whole bus or a facility.”
Board member the Rev. Thomas Miller agreed and recommended delaying the first day of school until Sept. 14 to see what happens at other school districts that have reopened. Henderson said he also was in favor of a later start to the school year.
“I still have concerns for all our students and staff. Contracting COVID-19 is still a possibility,” Miller said. “We still have young ones – because of state requirements — that will be in class.
“I’m not in favor as long as we don’t have a vaccine,” he said, adding that exposure tracing would be difficult since there could be an eight- to nine-day delay from the moment a student or staff member shows symptoms until the time they receive the results from a COVID-19 test.
“I’m very concerned for the safety of the children,” Miller said. “I’m not in favor of us being too quick to go back to school.”
District 118 currently has 180,000 adult face masks and 60,000 children’s masks on hand.
“If you’re really concerned, you can go remote,” Ashton said, addressing parents who might have been watching the meeting online. “As of right now, we have an option.”
