DANVILLE – Seventeen Danville School District 118 staff members, including five longtime teachers with two and three decades of experience, retired this summer.
Starting this week, school board members will visit each retiree to honor him or her for their years of service and dedication to the district. Signs honoring these retirees also are on display in front of Edison Elementary School.
The 2019-2020 school year, which required teachers to interact with their students remotely during the last two months of the school year because of a global pandemic, was unprecedented to say the least.
As the school year came to a quiet close, three retiring teachers reflected on their decades of teaching.
Health and physical education teacher and athletic director Howard Baker and Global Detectives teacher Kristi Hawker, both at North Ridge Middle School, and Southwest Elementary School prekindergarten teacher Anita Zoeller say they will cherish the many memories of students and staff they’ve made over the years.
“I have had so many memories from my time at North Ridge; the great staff that I’ve had the pleasure to work with and the number of students that I’ve had the privilege to teach,” Baker said, thinking about his 22 years in the district.
Baker, however, said his favorite memories entail coaching youngsters on the basketball court and watching them succeed, including North Ridge’s victories in the Illinois Elementary School Association Class 8-4A State Championship game in 2017 and the IESA Class 7AA State Championship in 2006.
“My fondest memory was being part of two boys’ basketball state championships,” he said.
Baker’s North Ridge colleague, Hawker, said she has enjoyed her 33 years working for District 118.
Hawker said her favorite part was “working with so many really wonderful teachers, administrators, students and parents.
“That sounds really corny, but it is so true,” she added.
Zoeller has spent her entire 34-year career as a prekindergarten teacher in District 118. With that age group, the smallest activity can turn into an exciting event for the little ones and their parents.
“My favorite memories are of special events that involved and included the parents; events such as teas, plays, concerts, dances, cooking activities, circuses, make-it/take-it nights and reading nights,” she said. “Those events allowed the children to showcase their talents and learning for their families.”
Zoeller added, “Teaching is not a 9-to-5 job; it’s a 24/7 calling. I have invested my whole life into teaching, and retiring will leave a huge hole in my life and heart.”
As for his retirement plans, Baker said he will continue sharing his love of sports with youngsters.
“I plan to play golf and spend time with my grandson, Boone,” he said.
Hawker has many plans that will keep her busy in retirement.
“To start with, both of my children are getting married this fall, one in September and one in October, so that is super exciting,” she said.
“I plan to spend time traveling around the United States with my husband,” she said. “On the ‘must do’ list is Chincoteague (Virginia) to watch the ponies and Mount Rushmore.”
Hawker and her husband also are active as coaches of the Armstrong-Potomac Archery Team, which boasts about 80 students a year.
Zoeller’s retirement plans were more of a blank slate waiting to be filled with adventure once the COVID-19 pandemic passes.
“The future is unknown for all of us at this point,” she said. “I would enjoy traveling and seeing new parts of the world.”
Despite how the school year and her teaching career of more than three decades ended, Hawker said there was a lesson to be learned from it.
“This year hasn’t ended up quite like I had planned,” Hawker said. “(But) that is a great lesson for the future: Things don’t always go as planned. Make the most of the situation you are in.”
Also retiring from District 118 this summer are Thomas Brown, middle school teacher at Kenneth D. Bailey Academy, 21 years with district; 35-year teacher Julie Neil and four-year teaching assistant Carol Stamper, both at Edison Elementary School; Larry Withers, teaching assistant at South View Upper Elementary School, 20 years with district; and Joann Young, teaching assistant at Danville High School, 20 years with district.
Other retirees include treasurer Teri Atwood, 24 years with district; Beth Brown, Liberty Elementary School food service, 22 years with district; Donald Chapman, South View Upper Elementary School custodian, 11 years with district; Rebecca Cline, Southwest Elementary School social worker, 35 years with district; 30-year custodian Randy Dougherty, 11-year food service worker Kimball King, 12-year custodian Jeffrey Kuras and 31-year custodian Richard Watson, all at Danville High School; and Shawn Smith, Garfield Elementary School custodian, 15 years with district.
