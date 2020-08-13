DANVILLE – The Danville High School show choirs will be able to practice virtually starting on Sept. 8, the first day of school for students.
The Danville District 118 board voted 5-2 during a special meeting Wednesday night on a new proposal that outlines detailed protocols DHS’ show choirs will follow to practice virtually at first and then in-person in small groups of eight for 40 minutes a week starting in October.
Board President Bill Dobbles and board member the Rev. Thomas Miller cast the dissenting votes.
“I can’t see singing and dancing without contact,” Dobbles said.
Show Choir Director Jeff Thomas, however, said, “Singing with a mask is safe.”
“His program is virtual. His (in-person) plan doesn’t take effect until October,” Superintendent Alicia Geddis said. “We can re-evaluate then if there is an increase in (COVID-19) cases.
“This plan is very different than what came before us last month,” she added.
For the initial practices in September, all dance and vocal material will be available virtually. Choreographers will record video showing step-by-step dance instructions, while Thomas and choral assistant Jill Smith will record piano and vocal tracks for students to follow.
Students will be responsible for learning the material virtually and will check-in digitally on a daily basis.
Thomas said the protocols for arriving and exiting the in-person practices starting in October are similar to the guideline used for sports practices, with students being asked symptom questions and having temperatures checked and parents signing COVID-19 waivers.
The show choir members will be divided into groups of eight or less so they may practice in-person for 40 minutes a week. The small group gatherings will be spread over four days. Risers also have been moved so they are now 12 feet apart to maintain social distancing.
“After one group leaves, we will disinfect before the next group of eight comes in,” Thomas said, adding that students will be allowed to the use the restroom only in an emergency.
“Group 1 will use the risers, and the next group will use the space in between the risers. The second group won’t use the same space,” Thomas explained. “That way, a space won’t be used for 24 hours, and it will be cleaned four times before it’s used again.”
When Thomas surveyed show choir parents earlier this summer, he said, “My parents overwhelmingly said they are ready and want their students to come back.”
Show choir students who do not feel safe coming back to school will be given an assignment to work on remotely, he said.
Being able to start practicing is important for the music program because the DHS Madrigals have been selected to appear in an episode of the PBS program, “American Portrait,” that will showcase the student singers’ work as they record a virtual holiday album this semester. The episode will air statewide in December.
Having a Madrigal dinner most likely won’t be an option this year, so recording a holiday album of five to 10 songs will resurrect a DHS Madrigals tradition from decades ago.
To produce the virtual holiday album, each Madrigal singer will record themselves singing one of the Madrigal dinner songs using their phone or computer. Thomas then will compile the recordings using high-quality equipment purchased a while ago with a Danville Public School Foundation grant.
Thomas and some of the students will be interviewed by the local PBS affiliate, WILL-TV in Champaign, in a digital diary format. The hour-long episode will not only highlight DHS but also other schools across the nation as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board initially rejected both the marching band and show choir proposals at its July 22 meeting although the two proposals were similar to DHS’ contact sports practice proposal, which the board approved June 17, and followed the same guidelines set forth by the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
DHS Band Director Ryan Krapf intends to return to the school board in December with new marching band plans since the Band of Vikings won’t perform or compete until the spring.
Also on Wednesday, the board:
• Heard several emailed public comments in support of moving forward with girls’ tennis and girls’ swimming seasons at DHS; from a teaching assistant and a teacher who would like the district to offer work-at-home opportunities to staff who have child care issues that prevent them from returning to the classroom; and from a South View Upper Elementary School teacher who asked how sick days would work for remote teachers.
• Voted 6-1 to approve the proposal for DHS fall sports that include girls’ swimming, girls’ tennis, boys’ and girls’ cross country and boys’ golf. Board member the Rev. Thomas Miller cast the dissenting vote.
“I feel we can execute these safely,” Athletic Director Mark Bacys said. “Our fall sports (participant) numbers are low.”
Geddis said, “From the start, we’re not talking about large numbers of people for these sports, and we’re not going to have any fans for the indoor activities – for both music and sports.
“The number of participants in fall sports is way lower than what is allowed by the state,” she added.
Geddis said the district had looked into televising the fall sports competitions, but it was going to require the district to sign a five-year contract and for parents to pay for a subscription to the service.
DHS soccer, football and volleyball all were moved to the spring.
• Voted 6-1 to approve the proposal for North Ridge Middle School fall sports that includes baseball, softball and boys’ and girls’ cross country. Board member the Rev. Thomas Miller cast the dissenting vote.
