DANVILLE – The results of two separate surveys – one for Danville District 118 staff and the other for district parents – were revealed during Wednesday night’s school board meeting.
District officials hoped to use the staff members’ and parents’ input to inform their decision on how to proceed with reopening schools safely in the fall.
Curriculum Director Mary Ellen Bunton said 640 of the total 845 staff members in the district responded to a survey asking about their comfort level using the Google Classroom platform to teach virtually and whether there were any health issues or other circumstances that would prevent them from returning to the classroom in the fall.
Sixty-eight percent of staff said they were comfortable using Google Classroom, 18 percent said the teaching platform didn’t apply to their job, and 14 percent said they were uncomfortable using the platform.
As for returning to the classroom, 86 percent of staff said they were ready to return to teaching in-person, and 14 percent said they had circumstances that might prevent them from returning to an in-person teaching environment.
“We’re just as concerned about them – their health, safety and well-being – as the students,” Bunton said of the staff members.
The parent survey yielded mixed results, with 913 parents representing 1,732 students responding.
The number of parents who responded by grade level were: 57 prekindergarten, 130 kindergarten, 124 first grade, 123 second grade, 120 third grade, 128 fourth grade, 133 fifth grade, 114 sixth grade, 122 seventh grade, 114 eighth grade, 133 ninth grade, 129 10th grade, 124 11th grade and 93 12th grade.
When parents were asked about their preferred learning options: all in-person, a blend of in-person and virtual learning, or all-virtual learning, the response to all three options was divided fairly evenly: 27 percent in-person, 34 percent blended, and 38 percent all-virtual.
“It was just about a third, a third and a third,” Bunton said.
To facilitate an all-virtual learning program in the fall, Bunton said enough laptop computers have been ordered to accommodate every student in the district.
“We already had some in the district, but we ordered more to make sure we have enough to get one in the hands of every student,” she said.
Equally divided was the parent response as to whether they would send their child to school for in-person learning knowing that their child would have to wear a mask and be required to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
“That question helped us to plan,” Bunton said. “What can we do to help the community and staff feel safe?”
The response was: 38 percent would send their child to school for in-person learning, 26 percent favored all-virtual learning at home, and 35 percent said they were uncertain.
When parents register their children for school online starting next week, they will be able to select from one of two learning options: a blended in-person and virtual learning experience or an all-virtual learning experience from home this fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.