DANVILLE — Practice sessions for Danville High School contact sports will resume, but driver’s education classes will not, and no plans were made for K-8 summer school that is set to take place in late July.
Danville District 118 Superintendent Alicia Geddis asked the school board Wednesday night to consider whether it wanted to assume the risk for allowing contact sports practice, driver’s education and summer school for K-8 during the next couple of months.
Despite many districts moving forward with plans for sports practice and other school-related summer activities, Geddis said the 29-page guidance, “Updated Summer School and Other Allowable Activities,” released June 4 by the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) encouraged districts to first contact their general liability insurance carrier.
“Liberty Mutual made it clear we have to follow CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines and have a waiver and participation agreement from each student,” Geddis said.
“The Board of Education is assuming the risk in the event someone gets sick,” she added.
Board member Lon Henderson echoed Geddis’ concern. “If there’s a COVID-19 case, there’s a chance our liability carrier won’t cover it, and it will be on the taxpayers and the district to pay it.”
Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education Beth Yacobi, however, said, “We know parents and kids are anxious to take driver’s education.”
“There are some districts that are having driver’s education, and I know some of you have received calls from parents, but we’re assuming the risk if we proceed,” Geddis said.
“DACC has driver’s education this summer, but they’re running under different guidelines than K-12 schools,” she added.
To offer driver’s education, District 118 would be restricted to two students and one instructor per car, with everyone wearing masks. There also would be no eating or drinking in the car, windows must be open, and instructors would have to disinfect the cars between each behind-the-wheel session.
Even with a plan in place, Geddis said the district must have a signed waiver for each student holding the district harmless if he or she contracts the coronavirus.
However, Geddis said, “Waivers for minors are problematic.”
“Parents would sign a waiver for a minor, but in the State of Illinois you cannot sign away a minor’s rights,” she said.
Board member Dr. Randal Ashton, who favored having driver’s education this summer, said, “If you don’t move forward with driver’s education, if you don’t take that first step, then we won’t have school in the fall.”
Geddis said, “We need to understand the seriousness of the liability.”
When the question of whether to approve the driver’s education plan for this summer came up twice, both times it did not reach the roll-call vote stage because it failed to receive a second motion from a board member.
Sports practice
Board members, however, voted 5-2 to approve allowing outdoors-only sports conditioning at DHS. Board President Bill Dobbles and board member the Rev. Thomas Miller cast the dissenting votes.
With the board’s approval Wednesday night, DHS football and boys’ soccer practice will start next week.
Nearly two weeks ago, Gov. JB Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan allowed Illinois High School Association (IHSA) member schools to resume voluntary strength and conditioning sessions as long as guidelines set by the Illinois State Board of Health and the IHSA were followed, including limiting students to three hours of participation a day and having outdoor workouts rather than indoor ones to reduce transmission.
Working with local health departments, school administrators could determine what activities would be permitted.
Board member Darlene Halloran commented that it seemed like the sports practice sessions could respect health and social distancing guidelines better than driver’s education in which three people would not be able to social distance effectively inside of a car.
“Conditioning is on a voluntary basis,” Geddis said. “With sports, you can tell a person they cannot participate if they don’t sign a waiver.”
K-8 summer school
Although plans are in place for remote learning summer school for DHS students to start sometime in July, the board was not asked Wednesday night to consider any plans for K-8 summer school.
One possible plan would entail students in K-8 experiencing a hybrid of in-person and remote learning for summer school, but many rules would need to be followed including having a signed waiver that holds the district harmless, taking student temperatures and providing PPE.
Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Education John Hart said just providing masks for the district’s schoolchildren, excluding staff, would cost $7,200 a day, $36,000 a week and $1.2 million a year.
“We’re still operating on 10 people in a space,” Geddis told the board. “Schools are not able to open until we’re in Phase 4.”
Some reports indicate Phase 4 of Restore Illinois has been moved to July 3 from June 26.
“Right now, masks are required, social distancing is required and no more than 10 people in a space,” she said. “How do you transport students and social distance on a school bus, even if they sit in every other seat?
“We’re required to take temperatures,” she continued. “If Johnny’s temperature is too high, how do we get him home?”
Geddis said a district the size of District 118 is going to face many challenges when schools start to reopen.
“Has anyone seen a passing period at Danville High School with 1,500 students and 200 staff?” she asked. “It makes it unmanageable for a district our size.
“I want us to consider the totality of this and what it means for the district,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.