DANVILLE – Danville District 118 parents will have one last opportunity today to register their students in-person for the new school year during a registration event at Liberty Elementary School, 20 E. Liberty Lane.
The registration event will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. today for prekindergarten through 12th grade students who are either returning or new to the district.
During the first day of in-person registration on Wednesday about 50 parents of students who will be returning to the district – at least 10 of those parents had multiple students in the district — registered their children with the help of District 118 staff and laptop computers.
“The staff members sit with the parents at a computer, and everything is washed down afterwards,” Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education Beth Yacobi said.
Tongalene Miller registered her daughter who will be entering prekindergarten and her son who will be entering eighth grade. Miller said the registration process was fast and easy.
“She’s such a wonderful help,” Miller said, referring to Assistant Director of Special Education Lindsey Nixon who was one of several District 118 employees helping at Wednesday’s event.
“Actually, it was really fast,” Miller said of the process.
Nixon said she had hoped more parents would have attended Wednesday’s event.
“It’s (turnout) been consistent, but we can’t compare it to centralized registration where they can meet the staff,” Nixon said of past registration events.
Nixon also helped Tonisha Henderson register her 8-year-old son for school. When asked to choose between in-person learning and all-remote learning, Henderson said the choice was clear.
“He won’t do it at home,” she said. “He’ll be on YouTube all the time.”
Yacobi said she hopes for a better turnout to today’s registration event.
As of late Wednesday morning, only 3,100 of the district’s 5,400 students had registered, which is about 56 percent of the district’s enrollment.
“The buildings have been calling parents and checking in,” Yacobi said. “We will need to start planning classes.”
Parents and guardians that need to register new students to the district should pick up a paper registration packet at the Dr. David L. Fields Administrative Service Center, 110 E. Williams St., prior to the registration event.
The packet and supporting documentation must be completed in its entirety and brought to Liberty Elementary School during the registration event for a student to be considered registered.
Parents of new students to the district may drop off the completed packets. Returning students do not need to fill out a packet.
Registration packets also will be available at the event, but if parents can complete the packets before arriving at the registration event, it will expedite the process, Yacobi said.
“They can’t fill out the packet here, but they can bring it home,” she said.
In addition, parents must bring copies for the district of all required documentation including birth certificates, driver’s license and residency information. Parents must make these copies before they come to today’s registration event.
Families that need to register returning students will be given their username and password for the Skyward Family Access Portal and will log-in on a computer at the event to register their students. Parents of returning students also may register online at home. For log-in information, please call 444-1583.
The following COVID 19 safety measures will be in place at today’s registration:
• Only the parent or guardian may come to register. No children or other family members will be allowed.
• All persons attending must wear a mask.
• All persons will have their temperature checked and strict social distancing measures will be in place at all times.
• No one will be allowed to fill out paperwork inside Liberty Elementary School. If parents pick up a packet today, they will be asked to fill it out in their vehicle.
• The number of persons allowed inside Liberty Elementary School will be monitored per Illinois Department of Public Health rules. Long lines are possible.
Further registration information is available on the District 118 website at www.danville118.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.