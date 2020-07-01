DANVILLE – The Danville District 118 school board gave the green light Monday night to a plan for behind-the-wheel driver’s education at Danville High School and a COVID-19 summer curricular program consent and waiver of liability form needed to participate in the program.
The driver’s education plan was approved by a 5-2 vote. Board members Shannon Schroeder and the Rev. Thomas Miller cast the dissenting votes.
To offer driver’s education, District 118 will be restricted to two students and one instructor per car, with everyone wearing masks and everyone’s temperatures checked before entering the car. There also will be no eating or drinking in the car, windows must be open, no unauthorized stops, and instructors will have to disinfect the cars as well as the car keys between each behind-the-wheel session. Students will not be allowed to enter the high school building.
The district’s liability insurance carrier requires a signed waiver for each student holding the district harmless if he or she contracts the coronavirus. Parent-signed waivers for minors, however, are problematic because in Illinois a minor’s rights cannot be signed away, Superintendent Alicia Geddis said.
Geddis added that she has met with other area superintendents and that many of them were unaware of the liability issues and consequences to their school district if a student becomes ill with COVID-19.
“Our attorney says it’s curricular, and they have to sign a waiver,” Board President Bill Dobbles said.
Dobbles added that he couldn’t think of a more highly controlled environment than what is outlined in DHS’ behind-the-wheel plan.
“If we can’t do this, I don’t know how we’ll ever open school,” he said.
Board member Dr. Randal Ashton agreed. “The State of Illinois is giving us guidelines in order so we can do this.”
Also during Monday’s special meeting, the board:
• Approved the 2020-2021 Ownership in Education handbook. Some of the additions to the handbook include the use of smart watches, vaping, the use of counseling as a disciplinary measure and updated interventions by grade level. The district also updated its time-out and physical restraint policy so that the district maintains compliance with all rules and regulations from ISBE regarding seclusion and physical restraint.
• Approved waiving the school fees for the 2020-2021 school year, including fees for instructional materials and extra-curricular participation. The instructional materials fees were some of the highest at $44 for high school materials, $37 for middle school materials and $32 for materials for 1-6 grades, and $25 for kindergarten materials.
Geddis asked the board to consider waiving the fees, “especially with all the COVID-19 hardships.”
• Approved amending a policy regarding sick days, vacation, leaves of absence and retirement, so that district employees may be paid for or allowed to rollover vacation days granted for the 2019-2020 school year but weren’t able to be used because of the COVID-19 pandemic and schools closing.
• Approving Geddis to negotiate an addendum to the district’s transportation agreement with First Student. Geddis said she wanted the board’s approval to counter a counter proposal from First Student.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, First Student hasn’t had any District 118 students to transport, so the bus company has asked the district to help with its expenses.
