PESOTUM – Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announced the results of Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols held in Macon and Vermilion counties during April.
This program provided extra patrol coverage for ISP officers to focus on saving lives and reducing serious crashes by enforcing distracted driving laws.
During this time, ISP issued 17 handheld phone/device citations and four texting while driving citations for a total of 21 distracted driving citations. No distracted driving warnings were issued.
Five total written warnings and 32 total citations were issued overall.
The extra enforcement patrols were made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
