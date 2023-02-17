DANVILLE – Current high school sophomores and juniors and their families are invited to explore the options of dual enrollment at Danville Area Community College when they attend one of the free Discover DACC Nights offered on March 1 at 6 p.m. in Hoopeston and March 2 at 6 p.m. in the Bremer Center on the main campus in Danville. Free refreshments include appetizers and desserts.
The many forms of dual credit at DACC include College Express, offering career and technical training in 16 vocational areas at DACC; traditional transfer courses that may be offered at DACC, in the high school, or online; Middle College, a dropout prevention program designed to support high school completion for students who have hit roadblocks at their home high school; and Project Lead the Way for future engineers. While the main focus of these evenings will be traditional transfer courses and College Express, representatives for all of these options will be available during the two-hour Discover DACC Nights to introduce their programs and answer questions.
Contrary to Advanced Placement, or AP, courses, dual credit guarantees college credit to every high school student who passes the course. There is no expensive, elective test after the course has ended.
The savings are phenomenal. Depending on the program and delivery location, dual credit courses cost (at most) 50 percent of the regular tuition rate. Many students will receive additional savings and may have a 100 percent waiver. The students and their families save time and thousands of dollars by starting to earn credit while still juniors or seniors in high school.
Past motivated students have earned enough dual credit to graduate with both their high school diploma and an Associate degree or certificate at the same time.
To reserve your spot at either the Hoopeston Discover DACC Night on March 1 or the Danville Discover DACC Night on March 2 in the Bremer Center, please email recruitment@dacc.edu. Space is limited, so reserve your seat soon.
