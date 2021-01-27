HILLSBORO, Ind. — Myers Dinner Theatre in Hillsboro will kick-off its 25th Anniversary Season with the imaginative theatre piece, Love Letters, opening February 5 at 6:30 p.m., and running through February 21 at 5 p.m. Melt those winter blues with two of MDT’s most well-known and prolific alumni, Michael Moyer and Ginny Spillman!
A unique and imaginative theatre piece which, in the words of the author, “needs no theatre, lengthy rehearsal, special set, or even memorization of lines.” The piece is comprised of letters exchanged over a lifetime between two people who grew up together, went their separate ways, but continued to share confidences. As the actors read the letters aloud, what is created is an evocative, touching, frequently funny, but always telling pair of character studies in which what is implied is as revealing and meaningful as what is actually written down.
This delightful theatrical piece will be directed by MDT Artistic Director, Jeremy Littlejohn, and will feature former Artistic Director Michael Moyer of Brownsburg as Andrew and Ginny Pugh Spillman of Indianapolis as Melissa, February 5-14, and Preston Dildine of Crawfordsville and Julie Simpkins of Waynetown, February 17-21.
Love Letters runs February 5 - 21, with Wednesday and Saturday matinees seating for dinner at noon and curtain at 1:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday evening performances seat for dinner at 6:30 p.m. with curtain at 8 p.m. and Sunday twilight with seating for dinner at 5 p.m. and curtain at 6:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (765) 798-4902 ext. 2, or by visiting our website at www.myersdt.com. Performance dates vary, so please consult our online calendar for show dates and times. Theatre prices are $44 for dinner and theatre, $32 for students (ages 4-18), and show-only for $30. Prices do not include taxes and handling fee. The remainder of the 2021 season includes Ken Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo, The Marvelous Wonderettes, Hello, Dolly!, Lionel Bart’s Oliver!, The Drowsy Chaperone, Nunsense, Our Town, and at the holidays, A Christmas Story, The Musical. Season Tickets, group pricing and bus parking are also available. Myers Dinner Theatre is located at 108 Water St. in Hillsboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.