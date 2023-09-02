The Beef House Dinner Theatre will present the final show of its 27th Summer Season, “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” starting Sept. 15.
“R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” pays tribute to icons such as Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Whitney Houston, Natalie Cole, Tina Turner and many more featuring more than 30 soul, pop and R&B hits.
Five talented vocalists and dancers from Danville make up the cast of this original production. Audience favorites Ky’Eshia Maze and Ja’Nyla Phipps lead the cast. Maze last appeared as Marley in “Escape to Margaritaville” and has also been featured in “From Memphis to Motor City,” “ELVIS” and the 2002 Beef House Christmas Show. Phipps recently made her BHDT debut in “Escape to Margaritaville.” Alexis Johnson, Ter’Ryan White and Lexxus Tetter make their BHDT debuts in “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.”
The show will celebrate the journey of more than 15 Black female artists from Ella Fitzgerald to Patti Labelle and Big Mama Thornton to some great disco divas like Donna Summer. Each performance will raise the roof and bring down the house with original choreography by Tierra Brown.
Doors open at 6 p.m. EDT for the evening show on Sept. 15. The show will begin at 8 p.m. EDT after the buffet dinner. On Sept. 16 and 17, doors open at 12:30 p.m. EDT for a buffet lunch and the matinee show is at 2 p.m. EDT.
All seats are $63 per person including the show, buffet meal, salad, famous Beef House rolls, dessert, soft drink and tax. Call 217-499-5355 or visit www.beefhouserolls.com for reservations.
The Beef House is located off Interstate 74 at exit 4 on Ind. 63 near Covington, Ind.
