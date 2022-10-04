GEORGETOWN — The Otto Newlin Shooting Range board of directors is looking forward to honoring veterans through their “Sponsor a Veteran” dinner again.
The dinner will start at 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Georgetown Fairgrounds. Doors open at 4:15 p.m.
The cost to sponsor a veteran is $15 for an individual and $25 for a couple.
By “sponsoring” a veteran who is a family member, friend or stranger, sponsors purchase the veteran's dinner ticket.
The veteran will then receive an invitation in the mail inviting them to the dinner and stating who they were sponsored by as a way of saying thank you for their service and the sacrifices made.
The dinner is open to any veteran and individual currently serving in the armed forces, but by invitation.
The dinner will consist of a small introduction, Presentation of Colors, prayer, playing of Taps, a buffet style meal and it ends with door prizes.
Every year since 2013, the non-profit organization has put on this dinner for veterans, except the last two due to covid restrictions, said Ken West, one of the organizers.
"We also have money donated to us each year to be used in sponsoring a veteran, food expenses and or door prizes. The door prizes are usually $15-$25 gift certificates to local restaurants," according to West.
West said the gift certificates total about $1,000.
"Our goal is to serve as many veterans as seating allows, which is 200," he added.
He knows they will have more than 100 veterans coming from all over, in addition to Georgetown, including from Kentucky, Indiana and Missouri.
They have always had a busload of veterans from the Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System in Danville attend. However due to covid issues, those veterans are not able to attend this year.
"It's just something that's close to our heart as an organization," West said.
Organizers want veterans to know they can come and have a great time.
Their goal is to treat any and all veterans to a great day.
"It's a great event. We have people looking forward to it all the time," West said.
To attend, so an invitation can be sent, and for more information, contact West at 217-597-8504 or email at stl20g@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.