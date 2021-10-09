DANVILLE — Auto-Owners Insurance Company and Dimond Bros Insurance LLC recently celebrated the 75th anniversary of their partnership. The agency has represented Auto-Owners in Danville, for a wide range of personal and commercial insurance products as well as life, annuity, and disability income, since 1946.
Auto-Owners Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and is the 14th largest property and casualty insurance company in the nation, based on written premium. Auto-Owners Insurance is one of nine insurance carrier groups in the U.S. to receive the highest rating possible, A++ Superior, by A.M. Best, which is a nationally recognized rating agency for insurance companies.
Auto-Owners is represented by more than 44,000 licensed agents in its 26 operating states. The company provides auto, home, business and life insurance to more than 2.7 million policyholders.
Dimond Bros Insurance LLC is located at 2500 N. Vermillion St., Danville, and may be reached at 217-446-7950 or deejay.tiernan@dimondbros.com.
