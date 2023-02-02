DANVILLE — After having last year’s Midwest Classic in the Danville High School gym, due to auditorium upgrades not being completed, the annual show choir competition is back in DHS’s Dick Van Dyke Auditorium.
The Danville High School Vocal Music Department will welcome the show choir groups and public to the 26th Annual Midwest Classic Show Choir Competition Friday and Saturday.
The two-day event will host more than 20 groups from across the Midwest.
Those who enjoy great music and dancing, can attend the event starting Friday with the first group at 6:30 p.m. The first group is at 8:15 a.m. on Saturday.
Admission is $6 for students and seniors (age 60 and older) and $10 for adults for Friday’s junior high competition.
For all day Saturday: admission is $12 for students and seniors; and $20 for adults.
For an all-weekend pass: $15 for students and seniors; $22 for adults.
There will be exhibition performances by the North Ridge Middle School show choirs as well as the DHS ensembles, according to Jeff Thomas, vocal music director at DHS.
About the show choirs at DHS
Contemporaires: Established during the 1971-72 school year, Contemporaires is Danville High School’s original show choir. Originally a mixed (male/female) choir, Contemporaires was converted to an all-female ensemble in the 2000-2001 school year. Today, Contemporaires is comprised of about 40 young women in grades 9-12.
Delegation: Founded in the 2000-2001 school year, Delegation is a mixed ensemble comprised of about 40 young men and women in grades 9-12.
Executives: Established during the 2016-2017 school year, Executives is Danville High School’s all-male show choir. Executives is comprised of about 25 young men in grades 9-12.
The talented young men and women make an annual commitment to attend regularly-scheduled, after-school rehearsals. The groups learn high energy and vocally challenging competition shows in the fall to perform for competitions across the Midwest in the winter and spring. The groups perform regularly in the community and other competitive performance venues.
