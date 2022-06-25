DANVILLE — Summer school and camps, the summer food program and continued building projects are underway this summer throughout Danville School District 118.
The board approved an $8.9 million contract with Schomburg and Schomburg of Danville for renovation of the 1972 addition to Danville High School. Other bids were $9.075 million from McDowell Builders of Danville and $9.01 million from Felmley-Dickerson Co. of Bloomington.
Schomburg’s base bid is $8.4 million, and furnishings are $534,485.
“This is part of our three-year plan,” said Skip Truex, D118 director of buildings and grounds.
He said the project is to include the basement art rooms with new equipment, first through third floors, biology and science rooms, media center, esports area and new HVAC. This project is funded by the school district’s budget. The building portion will be gutted and remodeled.
“It is exciting,” he said, about the expected year-and-a-half construction project. First phase will be the third floor.
The board also approved a $198,000 contract with Mason’s Masonry Restoration of Brownstown for DHS and Edison Elementary schools’ tuckpointing. A second bid came from Otto Baum Co. of Morton of $398,700.
The west side of DHS will be addressed with the contract.
The board last week approved a summer food program for DHS, Kenneth D. Bailey Academy, Mark Denman, Meade Park and Southwest elementary schools for about 658 students. Satellite partnerships are with Project Success and Danville Family YMCA for about 40 to 50 children for breakfast and 130 for lunch and 40-50 for lunch and also a snack, respectively.
The board also heard from new Danville Education Association president Alan Rivers who took the place of Derrice Hightower. He passed out employee climate survey results including comments, issues and solutions.
The board also had a final DHS graduation list of 295 students. Board president Randal Ashton said graduation day is one of the best parts of being a school board member and seeing the students graduate.
He also added that he wants to improve morale for the teachers and staff. The students’ and teachers’ relationships are most important for students’ success. He said the board will work together with staff, and move forward for a better school year next year.
The board also last week approved:
- A discipline report, which the district has been told by the state it has too many suspension days for students and to use other options; and a restraint, time out and isolated time out reduction plan. There have been more students in the Circle Academy therapeutic day school for special education students, which the district works with. Five students are on the wait list for Circle Academy next school year already due to staffing issues. There are no timeout rooms in D118, as a student could be placed in a large classroom with a staff member, due to behavior issues.
- Ownership in Education updates which includes addressing cell phone usage by students. Students can bring cell phones to school, but the phones must be out of sight and not used during the day. Cell phones are subject to confiscation, parents should not call or text students when they are in class, there is a cell phone usage agreement students and parents are to sign at the start of school such as the agreement for Internet access, and videotaping in the school against people’s knowledge is against the law.
- Adjusting the new school year calendars. The start date for traditional school students is moved back a day to Aug. 12. Pre-kindergarten students start Aug. 15. Northeast students start July 20. Professional development days changed for staff.
- Hiring an auditorium manager for DHS, and had a first reading on a new fine arts facilitator for the district.
- Theater arts as a new course offering for DHS.
- Expanding the Eureka math on-site coaching at a cost of $21,375 per elementary building.
- A resolution providing for the issue of not to exceed $4.65 million general obligation refunding school bonds for refunding certain outstanding bonds, providing for the levy of a direct annual tax sufficient to pay the principal and interest on the bonds, and authorizing the sale of the bonds. The bond refinancing will save about $196,000 with a lower bond interest rate.
- Appointing Mary Chantos to the position of treasurer for one year. She replaces Teri Atwood.
- A cooperative agreement with Vermilion Association for Special Education.
- Renewing D118’s Vermilion Advantage membership for $6,000.
- Intergovernmental agreements with Crosspoint Human Services, Rosecrance and Dr. Angela Mahome, child adolescent psychiatrist. The school board asked questions about Mahome’s services. School officials said Mahome has seen about 127 students, some on more routine schedules or every six months. Mahome is paid $350 an hour, for 12-14 hours a day, and sees students two Saturdays a month including during the summer. New patients are one-hour sessions. Follow-ups are usually 20-30 minutes. Mahome sees students, from preschool age to high school seniors, who are dealing with anxiety, ADHD, autism, learning problems and other student behavior issues.
