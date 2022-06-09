DANVILLE — Members of Danville High School’s Future Problem Solvers hit the road earlier this week on their way Amherst, Mass., to present their yearlong “Never 4-Get — Value Vets” project to a global audience at FPS’ international competition that started June 8 and ends with an awards ceremony June 12.
But first, the DHS Future Problem Solvers team, whose members ranged from freshmen to seniors this past school year, unveiled the culmination of their hard work to a hometown crowd on Memorial Day when they dedicated an honor garden at the American Legion Post 210 at Prospect Place and Jackson Street, next to North Ridge Middle School.
An estimated 50 to 75 community members attended the garden dedication that morning. State Sen. Scott Bennett gave the keynote speech, and deteriorating flags that had been inside Cannon Elementary School, which has been shuttered for more than six years, were properly retired.
“A lot of veterans are humble, but this is a peaceful place they can come to,” FPS member and incoming DHS senior CiCi Brown said about the garden.
The rainy and cold spring and some other factors, however, delayed the students’ plans for the garden until mid-May.
“We wanted to do this sooner, but it was rainy and muddy, and then we found out this was mostly clay,” FPS member Rebecca Feuerborn, a recent DHS graduate, said about the soil.
“We had to modify the location because of the soil and the layout,” said DHS history teacher Lori Woods, who is the FPS sponsor. “When it rained, we made a new plan. They stained benches or put together signs.
“The boys put the benches together, and Paul Feuerborn — Rebecca’s dad — taught the girls how to use power tools,” Wood said.
The FPS members designed the colorful signs featuring poems that are scattered throughout the garden.
“The signs are my favorite,” CiCi said. “They add height to the garden.”
“The kids designed them all,” Woods said. “They did a good job of dividing up the work.”
Community members sponsored several dedication benches, personalized planters and sections of the garden to help raise funds for the FPS project.
“We did very well on sponsorships,” Woods said. “A lot of people pitched in and helped a lot.”
John Leverenz donated the materials, including bricks that were used to build the armory in Danville, for the fire pit that is under construction, and Dr. Thomas and Darlene Halloran sponsored a peace garden area.
“Danville Gardens excavated and helped with the mulch and gave us a good deal on plants,” Woods said. “I baked and sold a lot of brownies.”
The FPS members also raised funds by selling Back Door Pizzas, organizing a Glo Bingo night in April at the American Legion, and collecting $1,000 while standing at Winter Avenue and Jackson Street and handing out fliers.
At the Bingo event, a folk art cabin constructed from sticks and twigs by a veteran named Clyde, who resides at Cannon Place apartments on the grounds of the Veterans Affairs Illiana Healthcare System, was auctioned off for $500 and is going to be displayed as part of an exhibit at the Vermilion County War Museum.
“During the pandemic, he was doing puzzles and ran out of puzzles,” Woods explained. “He used to be a builder, so he would go out and gather sticks and build little cabins with them.
“They (veterans) were really isolated during the pandemic, and that’s what he did to keep busy,” she said.
Back at the honor garden at the American Legion, several medicinal plants, such as lamb’s wort and echinacea, as well as pollinator plants to attract butterflies and some annuals for color, are featured, according to Woods.
A few more finishing touches, including the fire pit and a concrete walkway, are still in the works, but Rebecca and CiCi said they are eager to see the garden after the various plants and gingko trees have matured.
“I want to come back a year later and see everything,” CiCi said.
Rebecca agreed. “Yeah, we could have an FPS reunion.”
At the beginning of last school year, the DHS FPS team decided to focus on showing appreciation to veterans as their Community Problem Solving project, which ended up winning the group a first-place award at the state-level FPS competition in March.
By then, a dozen FPS members had spent the first day of their winter break transforming a common area at the 65-unit Cannon Place, which is run by Mercy Housing and houses homeless veterans in Danville, into a vibrant community room by setting up a permanent coffee, hot chocolate and hot tea bar; donating puzzles and board and card games; and displaying tasteful decorations donated by Downtown Danville businesses. The teens also replenished the food pantry at the apartment complex.
“We also had a Valentine’s party at Cannon Place,” Rebecca said. “And we redecorated the fitness and computer rooms.”
“We put up mirrors and encouraging things in the fitness room,” CiCi said. “We also installed a CAC card reader in the computer room that reads military IDs to give veterans better access to computers.”
Just 10 days before the honor garden dedication at the American Legion, FPS members were at Cannon Place planting a vegetable garden and fixing up the back patio. More than 70 people came to enjoy a barbecue meal with the veterans on that day.
“The geo-con class (at DHS) made a life-size Clyde’s cabin at Cannon Place near the garden area,” Rebecca said. “We left it fully stocked with gloves and watering cans.”
Woods has been the FPS sponsor, first at North Ridge Middle School and then at the high school, for many years. She said she was overwhelmed by the community support the FPS team received for their project this time.
“I think this project resonated with everyone,” Woods said.
CiCi agreed. “Everyone knows a veteran.”
“To me, the biggest thing is the relationships the kids have made with the residents (at Cannon Place),” Wood said.
“They know our names, and we know their stories,” CiCi said.
“I’ve heard a lot of people, even teachers I don’t know who stop me in the hallway, say this project is great,” CiCi added. “It’s nice to know that people see the work we’ve put into it.”
