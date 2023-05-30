The Illinois Association of Teachers of English (IATE) announced the results of its annual student writing contest for grades 6-12.
Danville High School students Angelica Brown, LaKaya Davis, Abigail Hogg and Da’Sani Lewis submitted work which will be recognized in an upcoming issue of the Illinois English Bulletin, the professional journal of IATE.
IATE sponsors the annual contest for students as a way to recognize exceptional student work and to encourage students to pursue the pleasures and challenges of writing. Dr. Kaitlin Glause, assistant professor of English at Millikin University and IATE’s Executive Secretary, applauded students for sharing their creativity.
“Students from across the state have contributed their work,” Glause said. “I hope [this contest] is a reminder to all of us that the written word, whether poetry or prose, can be a meaningful and tangible contribution as we collectively navigate the challenges of the world around us.”
IATE President Jennifer Gouin of Lincoln Community High School thanked the many participating teachers and their students who submitted their poetry and prose for the judges’ consideration.
“It can be frightening for students to share their writing with others, but the judges who volunteer their time and effort agree they are honored to read all the submissions,” Gouin said. “Even those students whose work does not receive special recognition in the journal should know that their efforts are respected and their writing matters. We’re thrilled at their participation.”
Established in 1907, IATE is the oldest professional organization of literacy educators in the nation. Members consist of English and English Language Arts educators at all grade levels from elementary through university.
The mission of IATE is to improve the quality of instruction in English at all educational levels; to encourage research, experimentation, and investigation in the teaching of English; to facilitate professional cooperation of the members; to hold public discussions and programs; to sponsor the publication of desirable articles and reports; and to integrate the efforts of all those who are concerned with the improvement of instruction in English.
An affiliate of the National Council of Teachers of English, IATE champions diversity, equity, inclusion, and academic freedom in the classroom.
For more information about IATE, visit the organization’s website, iateonline.org.
