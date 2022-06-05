The following Danville High School Class of 2022 students recently received scholarships totaling in $89,220:

Andrew Barnes: DHS Class of 1966 Science & Math Scholarship; Williford Woodard Memorial

Elizabeth Bergeron: DACC Foundation: Presidential

Alexis Brown: Loretta G. Randle

Jayden Brown: Phyllis C. Blanden Memoria; ISCA; A Story of Self-Belief

Valeria Castellano: Julius W. Hegeler II Memorial; Loretta G. Randle; DHS Class of 1977

Noah Christensen: Bruce Cratz Memorial

Nau’Tika Conaway: Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. Epsilon Epsilon Omega Chapter of Champaign County

Kyra Dudley: Wayne & Marjorie Denman Memorial; Vermilion County Retired Teachers Association; Danville Noon Kiwanis

Rebecca Feuerborn: Lori Lyons Special Education Scholarship Sponsored by AMBUCS; Vermilion County Retired Teachers Association

Stephen Garrison: Gary C. & Phyllis J. Rogers Fellowship; Art & Virginia Mathisen Memorial

Clara Graham: Martin Luther King Jr.; Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. Epsilon Epsilon Omega Chapter of Champaign County

Kedzie Griffin: Irena Maris Memorial; Adam Wagner Memorial; Mark Denman; Gary C. & Phyllis J. Rogers Fellowship; PEO Chapter HX; Walls Legacy; Danville Noon Kiwanis

Michael Harmon: Bruce Cratz Memorial

Marlee Harper: DACC Foundation: Presidential; Loretta G. Randle

Jadyn Hess: DACC Foundation: Presidential

J’Nayzah Hightower: Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. Epsilon Epsilon Omega Chapter of Champaign County

Natalie Hurley: Joe D. & Margaret L. Ward Memorial; Wayne & Marjorie Denman Memorial; John C. Sanders; Walls Legacy; Gary C. & Phyllis J. Rogers Fellowship; Vermilion County Retired Teachers Association

Amelia Ingold: Jean Medaris Memorial; Wayne & Marjorie Denman Memorial

Izabel Juarez: Art & Virginia Mathisen Memorial

Lily McKiernan: DHS Class of 1966 Science & Math Scholarship; Mark Denman

Cabot McLaughlin: Robert & Suzanne Zimmerman; Montgomery Family Pay it Forward Scholarship; Dick Van Dyke

Chi’Ann Moore: Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. Epsilon Epsilon Omega Chapter of Champaign County

Ben Omark: Irena Maris Memorial; Watson Sisters Scholarship

Rebecca Peters: Helen Conover Memorial

Janiyah Rose: Voorhees Memorial Music Scholarship

Alexis Schoenherr: Richard Roberts Scholarship

Nadierta Snipe: Kenneth D. Bailey Memorial

Lynae Ward: Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. Epsilon Epsilon Omega Chapter of Champaign County; The Sankofa Center – TYAC

Garrett Williford: DACC Foundation: Presidential

Jacob Xiong: Helen Nash Memorial; Frank Hill Memorial: Danville Noon Kiwanis

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you