The following Danville High School Class of 2022 students recently received scholarships totaling in $89,220:
Andrew Barnes: DHS Class of 1966 Science & Math Scholarship; Williford Woodard Memorial
Elizabeth Bergeron: DACC Foundation: Presidential
Alexis Brown: Loretta G. Randle
Jayden Brown: Phyllis C. Blanden Memoria; ISCA; A Story of Self-Belief
Valeria Castellano: Julius W. Hegeler II Memorial; Loretta G. Randle; DHS Class of 1977
Noah Christensen: Bruce Cratz Memorial
Nau’Tika Conaway: Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. Epsilon Epsilon Omega Chapter of Champaign County
Kyra Dudley: Wayne & Marjorie Denman Memorial; Vermilion County Retired Teachers Association; Danville Noon Kiwanis
Rebecca Feuerborn: Lori Lyons Special Education Scholarship Sponsored by AMBUCS; Vermilion County Retired Teachers Association
Stephen Garrison: Gary C. & Phyllis J. Rogers Fellowship; Art & Virginia Mathisen Memorial
Clara Graham: Martin Luther King Jr.; Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. Epsilon Epsilon Omega Chapter of Champaign County
Kedzie Griffin: Irena Maris Memorial; Adam Wagner Memorial; Mark Denman; Gary C. & Phyllis J. Rogers Fellowship; PEO Chapter HX; Walls Legacy; Danville Noon Kiwanis
Michael Harmon: Bruce Cratz Memorial
Marlee Harper: DACC Foundation: Presidential; Loretta G. Randle
Jadyn Hess: DACC Foundation: Presidential
J’Nayzah Hightower: Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. Epsilon Epsilon Omega Chapter of Champaign County
Natalie Hurley: Joe D. & Margaret L. Ward Memorial; Wayne & Marjorie Denman Memorial; John C. Sanders; Walls Legacy; Gary C. & Phyllis J. Rogers Fellowship; Vermilion County Retired Teachers Association
Amelia Ingold: Jean Medaris Memorial; Wayne & Marjorie Denman Memorial
Izabel Juarez: Art & Virginia Mathisen Memorial
Lily McKiernan: DHS Class of 1966 Science & Math Scholarship; Mark Denman
Cabot McLaughlin: Robert & Suzanne Zimmerman; Montgomery Family Pay it Forward Scholarship; Dick Van Dyke
Chi’Ann Moore: Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. Epsilon Epsilon Omega Chapter of Champaign County
Ben Omark: Irena Maris Memorial; Watson Sisters Scholarship
Rebecca Peters: Helen Conover Memorial
Janiyah Rose: Voorhees Memorial Music Scholarship
Alexis Schoenherr: Richard Roberts Scholarship
Nadierta Snipe: Kenneth D. Bailey Memorial
Lynae Ward: Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. Epsilon Epsilon Omega Chapter of Champaign County; The Sankofa Center – TYAC
Garrett Williford: DACC Foundation: Presidential
Jacob Xiong: Helen Nash Memorial; Frank Hill Memorial: Danville Noon Kiwanis
