DANVILLE — Just in time for Halloween, the DHS Players present “The Haunting of Hill House.”
The production will be at 7 p.m., with doors open at 6:30 p.m., on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 at the Dick Van Dyke Auditorium at Danville High School.
General Seating tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
“The Haunting of Hill House” synopsis: Cut off from the outside world by its remote location and shunned by all who know its forbidding and sinister reputation, Hill House has remained empty and silent except for the daily visits of its grumbling caretaker, Mrs. Dudley. Its isolation is broken by the arrival of Dr. Montague, an investigator of the supernatural who has been granted a short lease by the present owner. He is joined by three others, all unacquainted, but all having their particular reasons for accepting Dr. Montague’s invitation. Their visit begins with jovial informality, but their sensibilities are soon jolted by strange and eerie occurrences. As they struggle to disguise their mounting fears, they are joined by Dr. Montague’s wife and a friend, who have come to Hill House for purposes of their own, and soon the evil forces of Hill House are goaded to a new and, for one of those present, fatal fury.
The Haunting of Hill House is based on the 1959 gothic horror novel by Shirley Jackson, considered one of the best literary ghost stories of the 20th century. It has also been made into two feature films and is the basis of a Netflix series.
Cast: Polly Norton, Olivia Cronkhite, Josiah Young, Adrian Rivera, Anistyn Coleman, Cole Huff and Abigail Hog.
Nathan Henderson, is the director/sponsor.
