DANVILLE — Danville High School Players is presenting “Our Place,” a comedy/drama by Terry Gabbard at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Danville High School little theater.
Admission is free.
The play features the following students: Ayanna Abbott, Banji Carter, Anistyn Coleman, Olivia Cronkhite, Darhon Jefferson, Lynn Leik, Polly Norton, Adrian Rivera and Malia Wolfe.
The unassuming location of a dock extending out onto a small lake serves as the backdrop for five different stories. Each tells the importance of this location to the people in each story and runs the gamut of emotions. The entire ensemble gathers on the dock together for the final scene. In a poetic epilogue, they all discover the true meaning of “Our Place.”
DHS Players sponsor is Nathan Henderson.
