DANVILLE — Plans are in the works to celebrate the graduating Danville High School seniors, but Superintendent Alicia Geddis said she has refrained from publicly discussing those plans until she received official word from the state about how to proceed with graduation.
That word came Wednesday when Illinois State Superintendent Carmen I. Ayala said in-person graduation ceremonies of any kind would not be allowed at this time.
The ban includes drive-through graduation ceremonies or events where students come in small groups to the school or another location for a photo or to walk across a stage, Ayala said, citing the governor’s extended stay-at-home order that prohibits group gatherings.
“We have to wait until we know the stay-at-home order has been lifted and the social distancing order has been lifted,” Geddis said. “If we can come together and celebrate them, we will find a way to highlight and celebrate the students.”
DHS Principal Tracy Cherry agreed. “We were sad when the state superintendent’s announcement came out (Wednesday), but we will have to see what the situation is after May 30 about having graduation and prom and what that might look like.
“This was a perfect example of why it’s important to be patient,” she said about not rushing to make plans without first hearing from the state.
“We have a lot of ideas, but we want to get input from our students,” Cherry said.
Right now, DHS seniors are being encouraged to submit their T-shirt size on the Danville High School’s Facebook page.
“The T-shirts are something the seniors wanted, and they worked together on designing them,” Cherry said.
Geddis added the T-shirts are “part of a multifaceted approach to recognize the seniors.”
Geddis and Cherry were reluctant to divulge what the other senior celebration plans might entail, saying that it was going to be a surprise.
“As an administrator, we want to ensure they have good memories for the 2020 school year,” said Cherry, who served her first year as DHS principal this year. “I’ve gotten pretty close to the seniors, and we’re going to make the best of it for our seniors.”
Geddis said she hopes any celebration activities may still happen this summer.
“Unfortunately, we will not be able to hold an in-person graduation at this time, but we hope this (celebration) could happen before kids go off to college,” she said.
