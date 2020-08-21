DANVILLE – Danville High School administrators had a busy morning Friday making their teachers and support staff feel appreciated ahead of what might be a challenging school year.
Danville High School Principal Tracy Cherry — and her assistant principals, Jacob Bretz, Amanda Campbell and DeMarko Wright – visited the homes of unsuspecting high school employees and surprised them with Viking-themed yard signs with encouraging words, such as “amazing educator.”
“We delivered 190 signs this morning to every teacher, every support staff member and every custodian and full-time food service people,” Cherry said.
One of the recipients of a yard sign was Brooklyn Spicer who graduated in May from Illinois State University and will be a first-year life skills teacher for juniors and seniors when school starts Sept. 8.
Spicer, a 2013 DHS graduate, said she returned to her hometown after college to be close to her family and to teach at her alma mater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.