Danville High School Principal Tracy Cherry (left) presents a yard sign to first-year life skills teacher Brooklyn Spicer.

 Carol Roehm | Commercial-News

DANVILLE – Danville High School administrators had a busy morning Friday making their teachers and support staff feel appreciated ahead of what might be a challenging school year.

Danville High School Principal Tracy Cherry — and her assistant principals, Jacob Bretz, Amanda Campbell and DeMarko Wright – visited the homes of unsuspecting high school employees and surprised them with Viking-themed yard signs with encouraging words, such as “amazing educator.”

“We delivered 190 signs this morning to every teacher, every support staff member and every custodian and full-time food service people,” Cherry said.

One of the recipients of a yard sign was Brooklyn Spicer who graduated in May from Illinois State University and will be a first-year life skills teacher for juniors and seniors when school starts Sept. 8.

Spicer, a 2013 DHS graduate, said she returned to her hometown after college to be close to her family and to teach at her alma mater.

