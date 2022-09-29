DANVILLE — After years of more serious shows and music pieces, the Danville High School Band of Vikings’ show this year is more fun and lighthearted.
DHS Band Director Ryan Krapf said they’re doing something outside the box.
The band will be performing its show in exhibition on Saturday during the 48th Annual Viking Invitational at Ned Whitesell Field at DHS.
They will be the 10th band to perform, but not for competition, at 7:30 p.m.
Nine other high school bands will be performing in competition starting at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The bands performing: Watseka High School, Ridgeview High School, Lincoln High School, St. Joseph-Ogden High School, Mt. Carmel High School. Casey-Westfield High School, Unity High School, Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School and Champaign Central. There is a dinner break after Lincoln’s 5 p.m. performance and before St. Joseph-Ogden’s 6 p.m. performance. Awards will be at 7:45 p.m.
Krapf said they had 13 bands at last year’s event. The smallest Viking Invitational had six bands.
The dates of a school’s homecoming events can affect which schools attend, Krapf said.
Organizers also have moved back the start time this year on the competition. They normally schedule it around dinner time.
The DHS marching band’s show this year is “I Don’t Want to Grow Up.”
Krapf explained that it’s about a little kid going to bed.
“It’s a dream sequence,” he said.
The first musical piece is “Cartoon.” The second piece is “Pure Imagination” from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.
The band members, drumline and color guard, dance with toys.
Krapf said the last piece is in the style of Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner cartoons, called “Famishius Fantasticus.”
The DHS show is about seven minutes long.
“There’s a lot of props and equipment,” Krapf said. “We put a lot at them.”
There are 52 students involved with the band and color guard. Drum major is DHS senior Mirabella Biage.
The kids work hard, Krapf said. They are a close group and have been enjoying learning and performing the show.
This is Krapf’s 21st year of teaching, and 8th year at DHS.
Helping with the Viking Invitational at DHS on Saturday are the DHS Instrumental Music Boosters, consisting of parents and supporters.
Cost to attend: $10 for general admission and $7 for senior citizens and students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
The band also will be performing the entire show at the DHS Homecoming football game on Oct. 7.
The DHS band already has placed second in its class, third overall of 16 bands, and also received best color guard and best drum major in competition in Monticello and placed fifth of seven bands in its class at Eastern Illinois University.
Other competitions are Oct. 14 in St. Louis and Oct. 22 at Illinois State University.
