DANVILLE — Danville High School will be celebrating Homecoming next week with a variety of activities including spirit week with different theme days to dress up, a pep assembly, football game and dance.
Student Council Co-Presidents Simone Atkinson and Audriana Alvarez, who are also on the homecoming court, are excited about the fun activities planned.
Atkinson said homecoming nominations were this week and the court was announced. Homecoming King and Queen will be announced at Monday’s pep assembly.
Atkinson said by announcing the King and Queen at the start of the week, they can lead Spirit Week.
The theme of this year’s Homecoming dance is “Lost in Wonderland.” The dance is Oct. 8 at the DHS Field House.
“It’s going to be really cute,” Alvarez said.
Atkinson added that with this year’s unique theme, they can do more unique things and have fun with it. The theme is a mix of enchanted garden and royalty ideas the student council members had, and some DHS staff had wanted to see this theme too.
“It’s quirky but pretty,” said Lori Woods, DHS history teacher who co-sponsors the DHS Student Council with guidance counselor Erin Leverenz.
One mom is doing a custom candy table and a DHS alum is making tea cookies for a Mad Hatter tea party dessert table.
“Once we decorate the field house, it’ll be really, really pretty,” Alvarez said.
Other Spirit Week activities: Monday — Maroon and white Spirit Day. Homecoming pep assembly and presentation of court and crowning of King and Queen. Tuesday — Down the Rabbitt Hole We Go. Pajama Day and Lunch Time Spirit Challenge. Wednesday — We’re All Mad Hatters. Crazy hat and clothes day. Thursday — Class Spirit T-Shirt Day. Each class, freshman through senior, has their own color t-shirts which also has an Alice in Wonderland quote on them. The DHS soccer team has a game, and then Spirit Night will include the Powder Puff Game, Dudes Diva Dash and Class Spirit Challenges on the football field. Friday — King and Queen of Hearts Spirit Day (dress in red, hearts or as royalty such as with a crown and sash). Judging of door decorating contest, with the winning class to receive a donut party. Homecoming football game and presentation of court. Saturday, Oct. 8 — Homecoming Dance.
Atkinson said everybody is excited for Pajama Day because they usually don’t get to have one.
There are more than 80 DHS students in Student Council who helped plan Spirit Week.
Woods said Spirit Night is “way more than Powder Puff now.”
Woods said the Spirit Night additional activities started last year to give more activities for guys and gals to do and ways to be more involved.
“We’re still working on more games to add to the Powder Puff game,” Alvarez said.
Alvarez and Atkinson said the girls play football, but then there are other games such as carrying a cookie on your nose or limbo. More games will tie into the Alice in Wonderland theme, such as pin the grin on the Cheshire Cat, like pin the tail on the donkey.
Students compete in classes, getting points for each game, Woods said, adding that at the end there will be a Spirit Night champion.
Atkinson and Alvarez said the goal this year is more school spirit. The door decorating contest will make the school more festive, they said, and the activities are aimed to get everybody to participate.
Leverenz too said the DHS Class of 1982 is one alumni group having activities next weekend and still need volunteers to work at a Community Day on Oct. 9. To volunteer, call Leverenz at 217-444-1521.
That class is having a tour of the Hall of Fame, and a tailgate event for the football game on Oct. 7. They also are having a class dinner party at the Danville Country Club on Oct. 8 and Community Day at Lincoln Park on Oct. 9. The Community Day will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the purpose of feeding the community and giving back to the city of Danville.
The DHS Class of 1982 recently received approval to become a non-profit organization. This will allow them to assist in community outreach programs and efforts for the city.
