DANVILLE — Local officials are excited about the long-anticipated opening Monday of the Southern Illinois Healthcare Clinic in Danville High School.
In a letter to DHS families from Danville School District 118 officials: “Danville District #118 is committed to creating a culture of wellness that supports student success. To provide a more comprehensive approach to keeping students in school, we are excited to announce a new opportunity. In the coming weeks, students at Danville High School will be able to take advantage of a school-based health center at Danville High School.”
“The center is a collaborative partnership with Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (SIHF) Healthcare and will support only Danville High School students at this time,” the letter continues.
The clinic is set to open Monday, Jan. 30. All students under the age of 18 will require a signed permission slip to utilize the health clinic.
There is a permission slip families can fill out and return to the DHS main office for a student to receive services at the health clinic. The permission slip also can be found on the DHS website. All patients are welcome. No insurance is required. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday- Friday.
Services include: Cold, cough or sore throat, earache, COVID testing, preventative care, school and sports physicals.
“We hope that you take advantage of this additional resource when considering your child’s health and wellness needs,” according to D118 officials.
For additional information and for appointments, call 217-920-0168.
It soon will be approaching almost a year since construction was completed on the clinic in the basement of DHS inside two adjoining classroom spaces.
After construction was completed, delivery of medical equipment and items occurred. It took a longer time to hire for the clinic.
The clinic has a reception area and three exam rooms.
SIHF’s Zach Yoder reported last year that this clinic would be their fifth school-based health clinic in their network.
