DANVILLE — Sixty-four Band of Vikings marching band students at Danville High School have started practicing prior to the start of school on Friday for their upcoming season.
The show is based on the popular Netflix show “Wednesday,” about Wednesday Addams of “The Addams Family,” a 1960s television show.
“It’s really neat. So, it’s going to be a little dark, a little creepy. You know, it’s going to be great. Kids love it,” said band director Ryan Krapf.
Krapf said they had 46 marching band members last year, and it’s nice to see a bigger group this year.
Color Guard started practicing the second week of July, with mini camps, with coach Dawn Brock.
“The color guard has been working really hard. Last year they didn’t have any of their work (learned this early) for the opening number. They’re killing it,” Krapf said.
“They have it all known,” Brock said, adding that they are just having a struggle with the last toss, that’s it.
The opening show number is called “Serenada Schizophrana.” All the music is by Danny Elfman except for the second song.
The second song is “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps in which Wednesday does a uniquely her own dance in the show.
Krapf said with custom band shows like this, every year they have to get permission to do the song arrangements.
“I actually got to talk to the owner of the ‘Goo Goo Muck,’” Krapf said of the song writer.
Krapf said the Band of Vikings was going to be charged a lot of money to use the song because of its tie to the new show, but the rights owner to “Goo Goo Muck” called Krapf.
“He’s letting us do it for free,” Krapf said, adding that the only thing he wanted in return is a video of the band performing the song and show.
“So, we’re going to do a video for him, and just give him kind of an introduction to marching band,” Krapf said.
The third song for the DHS show is from the movie “Edward Scissorhands” called “Ice Dance.”
The last piece is the main title to “Wednesday.”
“All (composer) Danny Elfman. Great, fun, creepy stuff,” Krapf said.
Props for the show include a window and trees to represent the forest, with the trees moving during “Ice Dance.”
“We’re having a lot of fun with the show. Our goal is to get it done much earlier than normal,” Krapf said.
They will be ready for their first contest in Monticello on Sept. 16.
The first DHS home football game is Sept. 8, where the band performs.
“The kids are doing a wonderful job,” Krapf added.
Student leaders this season are: Alex Cosat, drum major, alto saxophone section leader, and mellophone section leader; Lainee DeVors, flute and clarinet section leader; David Estes, trumpet section leader; Addison Ohlmiller, low brass and low woodwinds section leader; Eddie Johnson, drumline section leader; and Isaiah Easton, front ensemble section leader. Nehemiah Ray and Anabell Thompson are DHS color guard captains.
The group had a welcome back and family picnic, with a dunk tank on Friday that included band directors and new DHS principal Jacob Bretz.
Adam Owens, who teaches band at North Ridge Middle School is DHS Marching Band technician. Kahlar Drews, a former DHS band student during Krapf’s first years, and the new music teacher at Meade Park Elementary School, is front ensemble director.
Owens said eighth-grade students can march with the band, of which there are a couple.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.