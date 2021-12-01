DANVILLE — The City of Danville Fire Department announced Tuesday that there will be a Training Burn at Fair Oaks on December 4, 2021, weather permitting. During this time, there will be multiple Fire Department vehicles and personnel on hand to conduct the training and make sure that everything goes smoothly. The training will include lighting multiple small fires for different training scenarios. Training is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
During this time, Belton and Campbell Streets will be closed to all traffic. Choose an alternate route to avoid delays. There will be a high volume of Fire Department traffic during these training operations. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling in the work zone, and be attentive to the changes in traffic control.
All of these events are tentatively scheduled, weather permitting.
