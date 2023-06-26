DANVILLE — The Danville Fire Department responded to two structure fires last week.
The first fire was at 430 Harmon St. Firefighters were notified at 12:57 p.m. Thursday of a residence on fire.
Firefighters arrived to find a fully involved two-story home with exposures on the north and south side of the building.
The home was determined to be a vacant structure. The fire had spread throughout the home and consumed the attic space area. Firefighters worked for more than an hour to bring the fire under control and to protect the surrounding exposures, according to the fire deparment.
The fire department transitioned to the aerial truck after the structure was deemed too dangerous to enter and a power line was removed by Ameren Electric.
No injuries were reported.
Damage estimates are set at approximately $35,000.
The building is considered to be a total loss, while the exposures only received minor damages.
The second incident occurred Thursday while firefighters were still on the scene at Harmon Street.
The second incident was reported by Danville Police Department patrol officers, who located a fire near the intersection of Davis and Clay streets. The fire was located at 519 Franklin St.
Fire Units from Harmon Street responded to the area and found a large two-story vacant home heavily involved in fire.
The overgrown property hampered firefighting efforts as did a downed live power line in the back yard of the residence.
This location also had two-nearby structures that were protected by Danville firefighters.
Firefighters controlled the fire and protected the nearby exposures until the reserve aerial unit was brought to the scene to extinguish the fire.
The roof on this home had begun to collapse as firefighters worked, therefore the building was deemed unsafe to enter. An excavator was brought to the scene to assist firefighters bring the building down.
No injuries were reported.
Damage estimates have not been set, although the structure is a total loss.
Both fires are considered to be suspicious and are under investigation by the Danville Fire Department. Anyone with information should call the fire department main line at 217-431-2350.
The heat made firefighting extremely difficult for the firefighters. Additional firefighters were called from home to assist with the fires.
Ameren Electric and Gas was called to assist firefighters to secure the properties.
