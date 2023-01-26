DANVILLE — The Danville Fire Department ended 2022 with 4,260 calls, “which is our most ever,” said new Fire Chief Aaron Marcott.
“We’re looking at basically 78 percent increase since 2015 till now in the number of calls we’re responding to,” Marcott told the Danville City Council’s Public Services Committee Tuesday night.
Calls totaled 2,389 in 2015; 2,557 in 2016; 2,944 in 2017; 2,741 in 2018; 3,100 in 2019; 3,420 in 2020; and 3,660 in 2021.
In 2022, Fire Station No. 3 on North Griffin Street saw 1,874 calls. Fire Station No. 2 on North Vermilion Street saw 1,233 calls. Fire Station No. 1 on West Seminary Street saw 1,153 calls.
Of the total calls, 2,737 were rescue and emergency medical services, 335 were fire calls, 572 were good intent, 277 were false alarms, 168 were service calls, 167 were hazardous condition calls, three were unknown and one was a citizen complaint.
Marcott said the annual report shows “the consistency that we are busy responding to different incidences.”
Marcott said calls are trending higher almost everywhere in looking at other comparable fire departments and seeing at least 200 to 300 more calls every year.
“I guess (it’s) just national trends,” he said.
In 2022, according to the DFD fire death and injury report, there were 14 firefighter injuries, three civilian injuries and one civilian death.
2022 ended with a property loss of $1.64 million estimated property damaged and $41.63 million estimated of property saved by fire extinguishment.
The report also lists fire incidents by day of the week and time of day, in addition to firefighter training hours, community outreach efforts and staff and equipment.
Aldermen have not heard results yet from a fire station facility study.
It was to look at the training tower behind Station No. 3 that has roof leaks and other structural issues that need to be addressed, in addition to fire station locations and compatibility with current equipment and accommodations for male and female employees.
Marcott said the fire department currently is down five firefighters. Another retirement will be effective Feb. 1.
A new hire list finished at 18 people on it, from 29 applications.
The Danville Board of Fire and Police Commissioners is expected to certify the list at its Feb. 7 meeting.
The fire academy starts Feb. 27 and the city hopes to send at least five probationary firefighters.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said with the rate of attrition with retirements that the fire department is seeing, if they can get a sixth academy slot, the city is considering sending a sixth person.
Williams said if the fire department is down on manning and no academy is coming up soon, the city can see continued increased overtime due to not having those positions filled for months.
Also helping starting this week are two firefighters coming off long-term injuries, Marcott said.
Marcott said they’re moving toward the right direction.
The public services committee also Tuesday recommended the city apply for an Assistance to Firefighters Grant. The full city council will act on the application on Feb. 7.
The fire department would seek funding for the training and personal protective equipment for six new recruits. Of requested AFG funds, the federal share would be 90% and a 10% local match by the city. The total funding is expected not to exceed $300,000 with a local match not to exceed $30,000.
