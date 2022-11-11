Danville Fire Department was dispatched at 5:55 p.m. Thursday night for a structure fire at Habitat ReStore on North Vermilion Street.
Prior to units’ arrival, witnesses video taped flames showing through the roof of the structure, followed by a small explosion through the roof and the front overhead door on the structure. Fire Chief Don McMasters said it was believed to be from an LP tank BLEVE.
The first units on the scene found heavy black smoke and flames visible through the roof and out the front overhead door. McMasters said the fire was confined mostly to the center section of the building, thanks to the presence of fire walls separating the building into three sections.
McMasters said firefighters made a quick knock down of the bulk of the fire to avoid its spread throughout the entire building. The fire was completely under control in about 90 minutes, according to McMasters.
The majority of damage was contained to the middle portion of the building, and McMasters estimated approximately $250,000 worth of structure and content damages, with extensive damage to the roof. The showroom area sustained minimal damage, he said.
No injuries were reported at the incident. Investigation units remained on the scene for several hours after the fire was extinguished. McMasters said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
