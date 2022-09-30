On Sept. 28, 2022 at approximately 12:40 p.m. the Danville Fire Department responded to 9 Tilman Ave. for a vehicle fire. Upon arrival firefighters found both a vehicle and a house on fire.
The fire was extinguished quickly with minor to moderate damage to the structure, Fire Chief Don McMasters said in a news release.
The property was valued at $60,000 with $6,000 worth of damage. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the fire and police departments.
On Sept. 29, 2022 at approximately 2:32 a.m. units were dispatched for a house on fire at 13 N. Logan Ave.
Upon arrival, firefighters noted heavy fire visible in the interior of the second floor.
McMasters said the fire was knocked down quickly from the outside and units then moved inside and quickly extinguished the flames inside.
The house was moderately damaged, valued at $167,000 with a $15,000 loss.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
