Danville firefighters extinguished multiple fires over the weekend, with damages estimated at $68,000 all together.
On Aug. 6 at approximately 1:13 a.m, units were dispatched for a house fire at 1022 Franklin St. Fire Chief Don McMasters said in a news release the structure was heavily involved in fire upon arrival, and had extended to the house next door at 1020 Franklin St.
Both structures were vacant and considered total losses, with damages estimated at $25,000.
On Aug. 6 at approximately 10:12 p.m., Danville Fire Department responded to 322 Harmon St. for a house fire. Upon arrival the structure was heavily involved in fire. The fire was extinguished with no incidents or injuries.
McMasters said the house was vacant and a total loss, valued at $15,000.
On Aug. 7 at approximately 12 p.m., units responded to 926 Redden Court for an air conditioner on fire. Upon arrival they found a window air conditioner unit burning with no significant damage to the structure.
The fire was extinguished quickly and no injuries were reported, McMasters said.
On Aug. 8 at approximately 1:44 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to 501 W. Madison St. for a possible house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters noted fire coming from the roof area of the structure.
McMasters said firefighters attempted an interior attack on the fire but encountered excessive heat, so the attack was moved to exterior until the fire was contained. The structure was vacant and was deemed a total loss, valued at $28,000. No injuries were reported.
McMasters said all fires but the one on Redden Court are still undetermined as investigations are still ongoing.
