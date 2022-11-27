2022 Festival of Trees designer awards have been announced:

7 Foot Trees

Most Traditional – designed by Becky Payne and Chris Clark

  • Theme – Santa Knows it is Better to Give Than Receive
  • Sponsor – Carle Health

Most Original – designed by Kendra Mae

  • Theme – Queen of Hearts
  • Sponsor – MB Music and Sound

Judges’ Choice – designed by Deb Simmons and Shelby Foran

  • Theme – “Bo -Ho” me for the Holidays
  • Sponsor – Central Illinois Honda Dealers

Best Use of Festival Theme – designed by Jan Pasco

  • Theme – Be Kind and Humble
  • Sponsor – Sunset Funeral Home

Festival Committee Award – designed by Alauna Brown, Karen Trinkle and Dana Land

  • Theme – Sweet Treats
  • Sponsor – Automation International, Inc.

People’s Choice Awards – designed by Smile Doctors Champaign/Charleston

  • Theme – Have a Magical Muggle Christmas and a Wanderful New Year!
  • Sponsor – Smile Doctors Champaign/Charleston

4.5 Foot Trees

Most Traditional – designed by Erin Morris and Derek Sanders

  • Theme – “Believe in the Magic of Christmas!”
  • Sponsor – WHPO Radio

Most Original – designed by Heather Flores

  • Theme – Frozen
  • Sponsor – Carmack Car Capitol

Judges’ Choice – designed by Lori Hutt

  • Theme – “A Vintage Christmas”
  • Sponsor – KOOL 92.9

Best Use of Festival Theme – designed by Sherri Schroeder

  • Theme – “Bells Will Be Ringing”
  • Sponsor – Autumn Fields

Festival Committee Award – designed by Tammy Anderson and Marianne Brown

  • Theme – Frosty Nights
  • Sponsor – The Goodwin Family – Mark and Jana, Patrick and Carly, Kaitlyn and Perry

People’s Choice Award – designed by Heather Flores

  • Theme – Frozen
  • Sponsor – Carmack Car Capitol

Wreaths

Most Original – designed by Kristen Mitchell and Amanda Carson-Torrez

  • Theme – Soaring Into a New Year
  • Sponsor – TeePak Credit Union

Most Traditional – designed by Paula Meece

  • Theme – Sleigh Bells Ring
  • Sponsor – Brad and Meggin Cooper / East Lake Hospital for Animals

Judges’ Choice – designed by Carla Wheeler

  • Theme – Diamonds a Girl’s Best Friend
  • Sponsor – Pleasant Meadows Senior Living

Best Use of Festival Theme – designed by Shirley Dreher

  • Theme – Sleigh Bells Ring
  • Sponsor – Bob and Kathy Richard / Ron and Mary Norenberg

Festival Committee Award – designed by Erin Morris and Derek Sanders

  • Theme – “Christmas Wishes and Gingerbread Kisses”
  • Sponsor – Landmark Credit Union

People’s Choice Award – designed by Erin Morris and Derek Sanders

  • Theme – “Christmas Wishes and Gingerbread Kisses”
  • Sponsor – Landmark Credit Union

Festival Cup – designed by Scott Mathis

  • Theme – A Black Tie Affair
  • Sponsor – Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation

