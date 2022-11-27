2022 Festival of Trees designer awards have been announced:
7 Foot Trees
Most Traditional – designed by Becky Payne and Chris Clark
- Theme – Santa Knows it is Better to Give Than Receive
- Sponsor – Carle Health
Most Original – designed by Kendra Mae
- Theme – Queen of Hearts
- Sponsor – MB Music and Sound
Judges’ Choice – designed by Deb Simmons and Shelby Foran
- Theme – “Bo -Ho” me for the Holidays
- Sponsor – Central Illinois Honda Dealers
Best Use of Festival Theme – designed by Jan Pasco
- Theme – Be Kind and Humble
- Sponsor – Sunset Funeral Home
Festival Committee Award – designed by Alauna Brown, Karen Trinkle and Dana Land
- Theme – Sweet Treats
- Sponsor – Automation International, Inc.
People’s Choice Awards – designed by Smile Doctors Champaign/Charleston
- Theme – Have a Magical Muggle Christmas and a Wanderful New Year!
- Sponsor – Smile Doctors Champaign/Charleston
4.5 Foot Trees
Most Traditional – designed by Erin Morris and Derek Sanders
- Theme – “Believe in the Magic of Christmas!”
- Sponsor – WHPO Radio
Most Original – designed by Heather Flores
- Theme – Frozen
- Sponsor – Carmack Car Capitol
Judges’ Choice – designed by Lori Hutt
- Theme – “A Vintage Christmas”
- Sponsor – KOOL 92.9
Best Use of Festival Theme – designed by Sherri Schroeder
- Theme – “Bells Will Be Ringing”
- Sponsor – Autumn Fields
Festival Committee Award – designed by Tammy Anderson and Marianne Brown
- Theme – Frosty Nights
- Sponsor – The Goodwin Family – Mark and Jana, Patrick and Carly, Kaitlyn and Perry
People’s Choice Award – designed by Heather Flores
- Theme – Frozen
- Sponsor – Carmack Car Capitol
Wreaths
Most Original – designed by Kristen Mitchell and Amanda Carson-Torrez
- Theme – Soaring Into a New Year
- Sponsor – TeePak Credit Union
Most Traditional – designed by Paula Meece
- Theme – Sleigh Bells Ring
- Sponsor – Brad and Meggin Cooper / East Lake Hospital for Animals
Judges’ Choice – designed by Carla Wheeler
- Theme – Diamonds a Girl’s Best Friend
- Sponsor – Pleasant Meadows Senior Living
Best Use of Festival Theme – designed by Shirley Dreher
- Theme – Sleigh Bells Ring
- Sponsor – Bob and Kathy Richard / Ron and Mary Norenberg
Festival Committee Award – designed by Erin Morris and Derek Sanders
- Theme – “Christmas Wishes and Gingerbread Kisses”
- Sponsor – Landmark Credit Union
People’s Choice Award – designed by Erin Morris and Derek Sanders
- Theme – “Christmas Wishes and Gingerbread Kisses”
- Sponsor – Landmark Credit Union
Festival Cup – designed by Scott Mathis
- Theme – A Black Tie Affair
- Sponsor – Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation
