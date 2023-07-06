As business owners and residents look back at the derecho that went through the area last week, they have done what they needed to survive up to several days without electricity in a variety of ways from using generators, ice in coolers, grilling food to use it before it went bad, visiting local restaurants and businesses that had power, getting help from neighbors, booking a hotel room and waiting it out as best they could.
As of Wednesday, there were still some people without power from Thursday’s derecho, or due to other singular outage issues.
Local officials are proud of how the community came together.
“First, as of 8 a.m. (Wednesday) morning we were down to only 175 customers without power (by afternoon it was about 90) and they should all be restored today,” according to Russell Rudd, Vermilion County Emergency Management director.
“Considering right after the storm blew through almost 90% of Vermilion County was without power, I think Ameren has done a great job getting power back on in just a few days. I have no dollar value estimates on damage. The majority of damage was done to Ameren’s poles and lines...,” Rudd stated.
Some people have asked why there was not a state emergency/disaster declaration for the area.
“As for a declaration for assistance from the state, the state does not provide damage assistance. The only body that provides damage assistance funding is FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency). And we did not have enough damage to qualify for such a declaration,” according to Rudd. “Luckily there was little damage done to people’s residences, other than trees down and loss of power, and more importantly we had no fatalities or serious injuries. I’ve had only half a dozen reports of significant damage actually done to homes. Most of the damage is poles, lines, fences, detached garages, etc. When FEMA considers damages for such events, they are only concerned with homes people are living in.”
Rudd says local municipality public works employees and others are to be commended.
“The public works crews throughout the county did a fantastic job getting debris cleaned up as fast as they did. I know there were areas that were blocked off for a couple of days, but a lot of that had to do with downed power lines and needing to wait for utility crews to come in and render everything safe before starting clean up. But overall they are getting things cleaned up very quickly,” he said.
Kickapoo State Park had a lot of damage from the winds, but they will be turning in their damage claims directly to the state, he added.
Rudd said if people have homeowner’s insurance, most insurance companies will reimburse homeowner policies for food they had to throw out because of an extended power outage.
For those enrolled in the SNAP program, the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) will reimburse their SNAP funds for food they had purchased and then had to be thrown out because of the loss of power.
There is a form to complete before Sunday, July 9 through the state. It can be turned into the IDHS Family Community Resource Center at 220 S. Bowman Ave. in Danville.
Recovery efforts still will take time to address all the trees affected by the storm and pick up all the debris.
The Danville Public Works Department has a special storm debris collection event through July 13. Limbs, branches and storm-related debris will be collected. Residents must call public works at 217-431-2288 to report addresses with storm debris for collection.
AMEREN ILLINOIS NUMBERS
Ameren Illinois understands that this has been a difficult several days for customers whose power was disrupted due to several consecutive days of severe weather which caused extensive damage to the electric infrastructure throughout the company’s 43,700-square-mile territory.
“We know this has been a challenging time for our customers and no one wants to be without power,” said Lenny Singh, chairman and president, Ameren Illinois. “We can’t say thank you enough to our customers and our community partners for their patience and the tremendous support they have shown our team members who have worked tirelessly to restore service in the wake of these significant weather events.”
Power restoration efforts in Ameren Illinois service territory were nearing completion.
Over the course of three days, electric service to more than 225,000 customers was interrupted due to damages caused by intense storms that impacted the area. Ameren Illinois crews have worked around the clock to restore power to approximately 215,000 customers, according to Ameren.
“Our crews have performed tremendously, working as quickly as possible while exercising high standards of safety,” Singh said.
Ameren Illinois restored nearly all outages from the initial derecho that impacted a wide section of the region on Thursday, June 29, by Monday, July 3.
Ameren also had additional work to restore the remaining customers who lost power during the second and third waves of severe weather.
“I am proud of the way our crews have shown up to take care of our customers and our communities,” Singh said.
More than 3,100 Ameren Illinois line workers, contractors (2,000 of the total being contractors from 12 different states) and support personnel have been engaged in cleaning up remaining power outages from last week’s storms.
They’ve worked more than 200,000 man-hours with the storm damage.
Approximately 215,000 customer outages had been restored since the storms began on June 29.
Approximately 1,300 poles (sub-transmission and distribution) were damaged or destroyed.
Brian Bretsch, public and media relations manager with Ameren Illinois, said having more than 225,000 customers without power in this area is the worst damage seen in an event since 2006.
There were 1,300 poles damaged or destroyed (150 in Danville and 488 in the eastern region that included Vermilion County); 3 substations damaged (including one in Danville); 3,500 power lines assessed; 800 linemen and safety workers responding to the east region that included Champaign and Vermilion counties down to Charleston; and 240,000 customer calls to the Ameren call center from June 29 to July 3.
Bretsch added that a lot of the linemen and crews left their families at home in the dark too to work long hours in the heat and humidity to restore power throughout the state.
Ameren Illinois thanks the customers, community partners, including the local Salvation Army, for their patience and support to Ameren customers and its employees, Bretsch said.
He said once the damage was assessed, extra resources were immediately called and Ameren put the outages on a grid for restoration. They started looking at the grid to see how many customers they can get power restored for at a time. Ameren Illinois started with large pockets of people, with the transmission lines to them, such as 4,000 to 5,000 customers.
“We bring up the largest we can first,” he said, adding that they also constantly monitor the critical facilities such as nursing homes, hospitals and police and fire departments.
Then Ameren starts going into the neighborhoods, bringing restoration to 1,000s down to hundreds of customers in groups at a time, and then to the smaller neighborhoods of 100 to 50 people, to get down to singular homes.
The amount of damage with this storm in certain parts of a town also played a part in some neighborhoods in the time it took for restoration. Ameren can reroute to another substation to feed an area. Bretsch said it also takes time to set each pole back.
Smart technology and “storm hardening” the electrical system through the years also helped with this storm to restore power faster, he added.
“It could have been far worse,” he said.
