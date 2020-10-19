PERRYSVILLE, Ind. — An underage drinking party has netted several arrests, including a few from Vermilion County Illinois.
At 12:47 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, deputies were notified of a possible underage drinking party on CR 200 E just outside of Perrysville, according to a press release from Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps. An anonymous parent called in stating that their child had returned home from this alleged party intoxicated.
When deputies arrived on scene several individuals ran towards the woods. Twelve individuals were secured by law enforcement. As officers on scene continued their investigation, a total of 21 individuals were located on the property. Of the 21 individuals, six were 21 years of age or older; 12 were between the ages of 18 and 20; and three were under the age of 18.
After submitting to a portable breath test, several minors were discovered to be intoxicated. While interviewing the individuals on scene, it was also discovered that marijuana was supplied and being used at the party.
Deputies were notified, by a minor, that a juvenile was currently upstairs passed out. Deputies were informed that this juvenile was extremely intoxicated and was taken upstairs to lie down. An intoxicated/unresponsive juvenile was found upstairs in the residence. EMS was immediately dispatched to the home to provide emergency medical care.
The host of the party, Hunter Sprague, 21, of Perrysville, was arrested for contributing to a delinquency of a minor (a misdemeanor).
Also arrested were:
- Nicholas Polezoes, 20, of Williamsport — resisting law enforcement (a misdemeanor).
- Parker Siddens-York, 20, of Crawfordsville — resisting law enforcement (a misdemeanor).
-All three of the above have since been released with a court appearance date.
Misdemeanor citations were issued to several individuals on scene, including two from Covington, three from Georgetown, one from Kingman, Ind., one from Danville, one from Williamsport, Ind., and one from Perrysville, Ind.
Reports on all 21 individuals present have been filed with the Vermillion County Prosecutor’s Office.
