DANVILLE — City officials had hoped Denmark Road would be reopened fully and the multi-year northwest sanitary sewer project construction that started in 2020 would finally be finished this month.
However, the project is now anticipated to be completed sometime in late October.
According to Assistant City Engineer Eric Childers, the remaining work to complete the project consists of:
· guard rail along the causeway (complete the north side)
· pavement patching (this will be determined once the roadway has been milled)
· milling and asphalt overlay of the roadway (Old Ottawa Road, Denmark Road, Winter Avenue to Gilbert, and around the triangle intersection)
· pavement striping
· fencing
· seeding
Childers said the Denmark project has had several delays, including utility relocations.
"It will be a real nice project once it's done though," he said.
Childers recently gave an update on current and future road projects to Danville City Council aldermen.
One pedestrian project the city is applying for the second time for a grant is in the Bowman and Voorhees area.
City officials say there are a lot of people who walk in the streets in the Holiday Hills area. Improvements in that area would help with traffic flows and walking routes.
City Engineer Sam Cole said they have preliminary design and engineering done now and he believes the city has a better competitive advantage this time in receiving grant funding for the project.
City officials also reported that the Jackson/Voorhees streets intersection realignment should be completed in late October.
The Section Street overlay has been completed.
Childers reported that the Madison Street reconstruction near the Carle project has been a "utility relocate nightmare" for the city in waiting on all of them.
The Countryway Street drainage improvement project is about complete too.
The 2022 sanitary sewer Jackson Street basin project is in process.
A list of city public works projects and their contract amounts:
2021 PROJECTS
IDOT CONTRACT DENMARK & OLD OTTAWA ROAD IMPROVEMENTS ($4,652,537)
2021 PUMP STATION IMPROVEMENTS ($627,745)
2022 PROJECTS
JACKSON-VOORHEES INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS & REALIGNMENT ($1,251,358)
SECTION STREET OVERLAY ($283,288)
MADISON STREET RECONSTRUCTION ($737,054)
COUNTRYWAY DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS ($111,800)
2022 SANITARY SEWER REHABILITATION ($1,368,122)
2022 CRACK SEALING PROGRAM ($241,322)
2022 SEAL COAT PROGRAM ($632,116)
2022 CAPE SEAL PROGRAM ($1,901,833)
2022 CONCRETE PATCHING ($454,633)
COLUMBIA STREET RECONSTRUCTION ($324,981)
BEARD STREET RECONSTRUCTION ($432,400)
2022 MISCELLANEOUS CONCRETE IMPROVEMENTS ($150,434)
3290 E. MAIN STREET DETENTION BASIN MAINTENANCE ($238,962)
MIDTOWN TIF SIDEWALKS ($419,168)
LAFAYETTE, ROBINSON, & NORTH STREET IMPROVEMENTS ($1,265,899)
2022 RESURFACING – EASTGATE DRIVE ($171,145)
This is the cul-de-sac where the casino will be. Lynch Road also will be addressed with some improvements, and the city is reviewing plans for a connector road for the casino for the developer to build between Eastgate Drive and Lynch Road.
2022 TOTAL PROJECT CONSTRUCTION COSTS: ($9,984,515)
LAKESIDE DRIVE, WOODLAND TRACE, & EASTGATE PUMP STATION IMPROVEMENTS (CONSTRUCTION 2023)
ARPA (AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT) STORMWATER PROJECTS FOR CONSULTANT RFQ
TARGET 7 STORMWATER MASTER PLAN PROJECTS @ ($8.3 MIL)
2023/2024 PROJECTS (TENTATIVE)
FERNDALE AVENUE ROADWAY IMPROVEMENTS
EAST WILLIAMS IMPROVEMENTS - BOWMAN AVENUE TO STATE STREET
LOGAN AVENUE IMPROVEMENTS – MAIN TO NORTH STREET (this includes connection of Carle campus shared-use path to Ellsworth Park.)
SONNY LANE DRAINAGE & ROADWAY IMPROVEMENTS
VACKETTA DRIVE DESIGN & RECONSTRUCTION (rated 19 of 100, being lowest rated roadway for condition in city, according to Cole. North of Voorhees and west of Logan near Harrison Park Golf Course)
1300 CHANDLER BLOCK DESIGN & RECONSTRUCTION
BOILING SPRINGS ROAD DESIGN & RECONSTRUCTION (construction possibly in 2024)
WEST WILLIAMS RE-ALIGNMENT DESIGN & RECONSTRUCTION (construction possibly in 2025)
REBUILD ILLINOIS ($3 MIL) DOWNTOWN & MAIN STREET IMPROVEMENTS
MISCELLANOUS SANITARY SEWER & PUMP STATION EVALUATION, DESIGN, & CONSTRUCTION:
5TH STREET PUMP STATION ELIMINATION DESIGN
MONROE, DAWN, CEDAR, JACKSON SANITARY SEWER UPGRADES
POLAND ROAD FORCEMAIN & GRAVITY SEWER RELOCATION
2023 SEWER LINING & MANHOLE REHAB DESIGN
PLUM/CLARENCE SANITARY SEWER IMPROVEMENTS
OSF PUMP STATION IMPROVEMENT
DEVONSHIRE & BAYVIEW PUMP STATION IMPROVEMENTS
ELLSWORTH PUMP STATION IMPROVEMENT
SANITARY SEWER LINING & MANHOLE REHAB CONSTRUCTION
SANITARY SEWER REHABILITATION AND LINING PROJECTS
ANNUAL GENERAL ROADWAY MAINTENANCE PROJECTS EACH YEAR
BRIDGE MAINTENANCE & REPAIR
Voorhees bridge projects are projected for 2027.
Cole said they can have 60 to 70 projects going on at a time in various stages.
The money is going to work for the sewers and other projects, he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.