Traveling across Lake Vermilion won’t always involve one lane roads and stoplights that make motorists feel like ages have passed before the lights turn green.
In fact, city engineer Sam Cole said he expects the Denmark Road Project to be completed by the end of September.
Construction started on the $6.5 million sewer project in November of 2020, and the $4.5 million road project followed soon after.
Cole said the entirety of the project, originally expected to be completed in 2021, has had its share of delays with funding issues during the initial bid in 2019, material delivery issues throughout 2021 and 2022 and, of course, weather-related delays.
“I know there were some very frustrated people because they’d drive by and there were days that nobody was there,” Cole said. Obtaining the materials needed to complete the work has been a root cause of the unexpected delays.
Not only do workers have to wonder if there will be materials for them to use, but Cole said staffing issues in the trades have also played a significant part. There may be plenty of material to use, but sometimes there is no one to process and transport the materials.
“We had a big trench dug out and couldn’t get the rock,” Cole said, adding that nearly two weeks went by before rock became available and delivered to the job site.
Without the materials needed to complete the work, Cole said crews won’t be out working when there is no work to do, adding that both time and money would be wasted if crews were out without proper materials.
Cole noted that these types of issues have been going on for at least a decade and have been getting worse each year. However, it was only last year when Cole said he noticed a bigger impact these delays had on projects throughout Danville.
“Last year was the first year that I know of that trucking shortages were starting to drive whether or not we could even put asphalt down …,” Cole said. “… They have to have trucks to haul (materials) and the availability of truckers and trucks is driving what work they can even get done ... I expect the contractors have been more aware of it than we have but we’ve started to see the impact of that.”
Eventually, though, materials have been gathered and delivered, and crews were able to work.
Now, the curve along Old Ottawa Road has been widened, the sewage system has been redone and a sidewalk has been built from Chateau Estates to Winter Avenue with a new pedestrian bridge across Lake Vermilion. A bike lane has also been added on the bridge.
Construction is near complete, but Cole said, “We’ll still be back in the fall doing seeding and things like that that we can’t do until it cools off a little bit.”
