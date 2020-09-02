HOOPESTON — No Sweetcorn Festival in Hoopeston this year doesn't mean no events or vendors. On The Gas Promotions is sponsoring a demo derby Sunday, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. in McFerren Park annex. Grandstand will open at 3 p.m.
Gate fees are $12 for adults, $6 for children, children younger than 5 are free. There will also be a 50/50 drawing during the evening.
Entry fee for the Hoopeston Demolition Derby is $50 with a $50 rider fee. Pit passes are $20 and will open at 11 a.m. There will be a Power Wheels class but must bring your own power wheels since they will not be provided. No entry fee for Power Wheels.
Classes will include 80s and newer Mod wire, bone Stock 108 FWD compacts, Vans (min. of 10 or 100% payback) and Wire trucks (min. of 10 or more 100% payback). Besides class prizes the highest bumper award will receive $250 and there will also be a Mad Dog Award for one lucky winner.
Although masks are not required, On The Gas Promotions said, "we will be following state guidelines."
Questions call or text Taylor Feldkamp at (217) 419-3577 and for rules, see the On The Gas Promotions facebook page or email taylorfeldkamp47@yahoo.com.
